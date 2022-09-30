Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Police issue wanted bulletin for US-based Rickford Burke

Sep 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday evening issued a wanted bulletin for US-based Guyanese Rickford Burke.

Wanted, Rickford Burke

Burke’s address has been listed as Brooklyn New York, and Bartica Region Seven. Burke is wanted in relation to conspiracy to commit a felony with regards to publication of defamatory libel in order to extort money.

According to the Police, anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burke is asked to contact the Police on 225-6940,225-8196 or the nearest Police Station.

