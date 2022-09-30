Police issue wanted bulletin for US-based Rickford Burke

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday evening issued a wanted bulletin for US-based Guyanese Rickford Burke.

Burke’s address has been listed as Brooklyn New York, and Bartica Region Seven. Burke is wanted in relation to conspiracy to commit a felony with regards to publication of defamatory libel in order to extort money.

According to the Police, anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burke is asked to contact the Police on 225-6940,225-8196 or the nearest Police Station.