Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Parents, teenage boy in custody for missing West Bank girl

Sep 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A teenage boy and his parents have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl who went missing was found at their home.

The school girl resides on the West Bank Demerara and attends a school there. She was found at the boy’s Corentyne, Berbice home.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that acting on information received, Police in Regional Division Six around 00:50hours on Thursday went to a house at 12 Street, Whim Village in Corentyne, Berbice where a search was conducted and the missing girl was found.

It was stated that the occupants of the home – a father, mother and their teenage son – were all taken into custody at the Whim Police Station where they are assisting with the investigations.

According to reports, the little girl was reported missing after she left her grandmother’s home to visit her aunt who lives a few streets away. However, the girl never turned up at her aunt and the family reported her missing at the Wales Police Station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal face-off at Providence

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal...

Sep 30, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals have been arguable the best teams in the 10th Edition of the Hero CPL and tonight, on a Providence track which has been very...
Read More
Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Sep 30, 2022

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

Sep 30, 2022

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Sep 30, 2022

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from BCB/Lochan Samkarran Cricket Programme

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from...

Sep 30, 2022

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for today

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for...

Sep 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]