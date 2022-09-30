Parents, teenage boy in custody for missing West Bank girl

Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A teenage boy and his parents have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl who went missing was found at their home.
The school girl resides on the West Bank Demerara and attends a school there. She was found at the boy’s Corentyne, Berbice home.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that acting on information received, Police in Regional Division Six around 00:50hours on Thursday went to a house at 12 Street, Whim Village in Corentyne, Berbice where a search was conducted and the missing girl was found.
It was stated that the occupants of the home – a father, mother and their teenage son – were all taken into custody at the Whim Police Station where they are assisting with the investigations.
According to reports, the little girl was reported missing after she left her grandmother’s home to visit her aunt who lives a few streets away. However, the girl never turned up at her aunt and the family reported her missing at the Wales Police Station.
