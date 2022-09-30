Parents protest dirty playground for primary school sports

Kaieteur News – The parents of St. Anne’s Primary School, located at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, on Thursday morning protested outside of the school over the condition of the center ground where the school sports was scheduled to be held.

Speaking with some of the distressed parents, they stated that the school collected money as contribution towards the sporting activity but when they turned up at the Agricola Center ground they were dissatisfied with the state of the ground, where the school wanted their children to compete.

Due to the uproar, the students were escorted back to the school but the parents were dissatisfied. The parents of the St. Anne’s Primary School are calling for the Ministry of Education (MOE) intervention.

Kaieteur News understands that the school had received permission to use the ground for the school sports activity but no effort was made to clean the ground. When this media house visited the ground, overgrown bushes had overtaken it. A dilapidated pavillion was also observed in the bushy field.