‘One Guyana’ is quite evident these days

Dear Editor,

I concur with Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, when he emphatically stated that “The lives of every Guyanese are being transformed through the implementation of inclusive and effective policies.” And by way of explanation and expansion, he added that “… the Government is laying the foundation for the development and advancement of Guyana and its people.” I therefore dare those persons, who are in the political opposition and who are choosing to divide the nation and prevent the achievement of ‘One Guyana’ to say otherwise. Since this was the thrust of the Minister’s intent, that is, to debunk the idea that Government is partisan, I will just highlight one area of emphasis, where the PPP/C is going that ‘extra-mile’ to obliterate the talks of the enemies.

For example, in Linden alone, and in a matter of two years, unprecedented progress has been ongoing here. I ask that readers just scan these headlines, or even better yet, revisit the news archives and see what I am talking about: 26 May 2022 – Development priorities for Linden secure, Aug 13, 2022 – Housing, infrastructure development progressing in Linden,30 May 2022 – Guyana’s Vice President Jagdeo announces $800M for housing development in Linden, 12 Jun 2022 – Linden entrepreneurs set to expand business ventures with US$30,000 grant, 25 13 Aug 2022 – Infrastructure works are progressing in Amelia’s Ward Phase 4 housing scheme in Linden. Now I can go on and on, but I think my case is well made out.

You see Editor, the PNC, couched and morphed into the APNU/AFC, cannot produce written nor actual evidence, that they have done anything of substance for ‘their’ people, as they like to call Afro Guyanese. So now, as the Minister so well-pointed out, “They resent the magnanimous approaches our Government (the PPP/C) is taking to cater to the needs of all Guyanese, including the very supporters and electors of the PNC who are mostly Afro-Guyanese.” This is exactly why I pin-pointed Linden with just a few of the many developments therein.

The Opposition and their confederates are busy creating mischief and drumming up racial strife within our communities. While they are doing so, the PPP/C Government is constructively engaged with Afro-Guyanese leaders, groups, and communities who were neglected and used under the APNU+AFC administration.

Then adding to what I just stated, Prime Minister Mark Phillips stepped in and brought awareness to the fact that Government engagements have pronounced in southern Georgetown, Mocha/Arcadia, Linden, Buxton, Golden Grove, and Melanie Damishana, etc. What is positive about these ventures is that it is nothing resembling a ‘hand-out’ gesture. These ‘meetings and discussions’ form part of the “… working solutions with residents to address community needs such as improved roads, bridges, potable water supply, access to agricultural lands, and the resolution of long-standing land issues, among others.” So right now, here in this land, “Contractors from within Afro-Guyanese communities are benefiting directly from the infrastructural development taking place (as in the case of Buxton where 25 contracts were recently awarded to repair bridges in the community).”

No wonder Floyd Haynes, Accountant and Financial Analyst, had to distance himself from a ‘Cuffy 250 Committee’ forum which has as its topic ‘Resisting the emerging apartheid state’. He was incensed with the phrase ‘resisting the emerging apartheid state’ to describe conditions in Guyana. He described this kind of evil as “… a disservice to all Guyanese … (adding that) … I wish to categorically dissociate myself from it. More importantly, I am a firm supporter of His Excellency, the President of Guyana and I am absolutely convinced that it is not part of the President’s agenda to create any disparity based on race.” It is in this vein that Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, explained that “As an Afro-Guyanese from the town of Linden, I am proud to be part of the PPP/C Administration where all Guyanese, inclusive of Afro-Guyanese, have equal access to opportunities and where national policies and programmes are never influenced by race.”

So, to the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, and his few voice pieces, who are bent on ‘stoking racial flames,’ I challenged them to counter want the Minister said, that is, “The irrefutable evidence playing out before our eyes daily, in facts and figures, that the PPP/C administration is serious about transforming Guyana into a prosperous nation for all Guyanese.” Already they have been torpedoed with their apartheid myth, and have abandoned it, at least for now.

Yours truly,

H. Singh