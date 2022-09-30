Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt to spend $157M to upgrade Leonora Market tarmac

Sep 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News –  The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will soon undertake the rehabilitation of the Leonora Market tarmac at an estimated cost of $157M.

President Irfaan Ali during his visit at the Leonora market back in April. (Office of the President photo)

The project according to the  Ministry was opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The project attracted nine contractors, C. Persaud & Son Construction & Supplies Services who bid $157,680,968, A. Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supply who bid $145,291,545, AMIC General Contracting Service who bid $108,252,270. Pacific Development Inc. who bid $196,461,352, Engineered Construction Company who bid $129,830,925, JR Civil Works who bid $116,090,415, AJM Enterprise Inc. who bid $145,284,674, Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services who bid $152,284,755, and S&D Construction who bid $149,245,110.

The move to upgrade the market tarmac at Leonora was first announced back in April when President Irfaan Ali and several Ministers had visited the area to address the concerns of vendors there. During the visit it was announced that the Leonora market Old road will be upgraded as well as the tarmac area. “We want to propose one huge tarmac, one huge tarmac and bring everyone on the tarmac and then develop the infrastructure around of the tarmac, that is the proposition that we have made,” the President had stated during the visit.

It was reported that when the works on the market tarmac are completed, vendors would be able to operate under better and improved conditions and this will in turn reduce the traffic congestion which would usually occur at the market area. As it relates to the Old Road, it was reported in the media that following the President’s visit, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works had engaged the vendors and announced that the upgrading of the road would cost some $69 million. The road which will be asphaltic concrete would span approximately 343 metres in length.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal face-off at Providence

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal...

Sep 30, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals have been arguable the best teams in the 10th Edition of the Hero CPL and tonight, on a Providence track which has been very...
Read More
Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Sep 30, 2022

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

Sep 30, 2022

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Sep 30, 2022

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from BCB/Lochan Samkarran Cricket Programme

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from...

Sep 30, 2022

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for today

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for...

Sep 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]