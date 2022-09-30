Govt to spend $157M to upgrade Leonora Market tarmac

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will soon undertake the rehabilitation of the Leonora Market tarmac at an estimated cost of $157M.

The project according to the Ministry was opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The project attracted nine contractors, C. Persaud & Son Construction & Supplies Services who bid $157,680,968, A. Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supply who bid $145,291,545, AMIC General Contracting Service who bid $108,252,270. Pacific Development Inc. who bid $196,461,352, Engineered Construction Company who bid $129,830,925, JR Civil Works who bid $116,090,415, AJM Enterprise Inc. who bid $145,284,674, Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services who bid $152,284,755, and S&D Construction who bid $149,245,110.

The move to upgrade the market tarmac at Leonora was first announced back in April when President Irfaan Ali and several Ministers had visited the area to address the concerns of vendors there. During the visit it was announced that the Leonora market Old road will be upgraded as well as the tarmac area. “We want to propose one huge tarmac, one huge tarmac and bring everyone on the tarmac and then develop the infrastructure around of the tarmac, that is the proposition that we have made,” the President had stated during the visit.

It was reported that when the works on the market tarmac are completed, vendors would be able to operate under better and improved conditions and this will in turn reduce the traffic congestion which would usually occur at the market area. As it relates to the Old Road, it was reported in the media that following the President’s visit, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works had engaged the vendors and announced that the upgrading of the road would cost some $69 million. The road which will be asphaltic concrete would span approximately 343 metres in length.