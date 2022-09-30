Dorwain Bess charged for conspiring to extort money from auto dealer

Kaieteur News – Forty-five-year-old Dorwain Bess, a businessman of Georgetown, was on Thursday charged for conspiring to extort money from a popular auto dealer.

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Bess in relation to the alleged publication of defamatory libel in order to extort money. According to reports, Bess was implicated by two reporters, who were on September 16, caught in a sting-operation attempting to extort money from an auto dealer for the removal of a ‘news story’ published on a Facebook page dubbed Guyana News Network (GNN).

On Thursday the businessman appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court for two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Contrary to Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. The first charge stated that between August 27, 2022 and September 23, 2022, at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, Bess conspired with other persons to publish defamatory libel against Afras Mohamed with a view to extort the sum of $150,000, from Mohamed

The second charge alleges that between the same period and at the said location the businessman conspired with other persons offered to abstain from publishing defamatory libel against Afras Mohamed with a view to extort the sum $150,000 from Mohamed.

Bess pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him and he was granted $100,000 bail on both charges. The Magistrate attached conditions to the bail which require Bess to lodge his passport and report to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Friday until the completion of the matter. Bess is expected to make his next court appearance on November 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, the two reporters – Alex Wayne, 49, of Huntley Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and Marlon Gary Eleazer, 41, of Lot 159 Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown – who allegedly implicated Bess, made their first court appearance and were placed on $200,000 bail each.

Kaieteur News had reported that the duo – Eleazar and Wayne said to be employees of GNN, were reportedly the authors of the story which was used in the alleged attempt to extort cash from the auto dealer.

The duo made their first court appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court. They were slapped with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and the charges allege that they conspired together and with other persons to extort money from businessman Afras Mohamed. Wayne and Eleazar had denied the charges that were read to them and Magistrate Azore placed them on $100,000 bail on each charge. The matter was then adjourned to November 1, 2022.