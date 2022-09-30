Cost to construction new Child Care Centre at Mahaica pegged at $49M

Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Government has opened tender for the construction of a new child care centre at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara at an estimated cost of $49M.
During the presentation of this year’s budget it was revealed that a new Care centre will be constructed at the Mahaica Hospital for children living with disabilities. From this year’s budgetary allocation some $200 million was set aside for persons living with disabilities. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is gearing to spend some $49 million out of that to build the new childcare facility. At the opening of tenders recently it was revealed that 16 contractors are vying to construct the building. The Ministry of Finance Mid-Year Report had stated that works on this building is expected to commence later this year and this will be first of several such centres across the country. Below are the contractors and their bids:
Construction of Child Care Centre, Mahaica.
