Allicock eyes South American Games gold

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Keevin Allicock is one of the Caribbean’s most promising amateur boxers in his weight class, but recently, he has been on the opposite side of some controversial decisions internationally.

Allicock along with Desmond Amsterdam and Colin Lewis, will represent Guyana at the October 1 – 15 South American Games in Paraguay.

This time around, Allicock will be looking to better his 2018 performance at the games in Bolivia, where he settled for bronze. (Lewis also copped bronze).

In fact, Allicock said this year’s South American Games will be treated as the start of his campaign for qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Allicock, who boxes out of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym under the watchful eyes of Three-Star boxing coach, Sebert Blake, pointed out that training has been coming along well, with much of his work being done on fitness and bettering his boxing style.

Last year, Allicock became the first boxer from Guyana in 25 years to compete at the Olympics.

John Douglas, Guyana’s flag-bearer for the 1996 Olympic Games, was the last boxer to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the IOC’s flagship event until Allicock stepped into the ring in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games silver medallist came up against Alexy de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic, where he suffered a Unanimous Decision defeat in the Round-of-32.

“I know that I’ve had a few decisions that didn’t go my way, but I’m not letting that get to me. I want to go to the games and get my preparations for the Olympics off to a good start,” Allicock said.

Most recently, in one of the most debated decisions at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Allicock had a split-decision result in favour of Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh in the quarter-finals of the featherweights.

“That one hurt me, honestly. So all of that is just more motivation to keep working hard and go out there in Paraguay to win. I know for sure that I’ll have to win convincingly, so right now I’m just putting in the work,” Allicock told Kaieteur News.

Coach Terrence Poole and team manager Gregory Cort will join the boxers at the Games. Boxing punches off on October 7 and its final round would be on October 13.

“I think we all need this games. If you look at the results we all had, I think it’s safe to say that the guys will also want to go there and come back with a gold medal,” Allicock said.