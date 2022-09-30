$82M to reconstruct Den Amstel Police Station

Kaieteur News – Aces Construction Service & Investment Inc. has been awarded a contract of $82,290,625 to build the new Den Amstel Police Station.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which states that Aces Construction Services was awarded the contract on September 2, 2022. For this Ministry of Home Affairs project, a total of 16 companies had shown interest.

Kaieteur News understands that the reconstruction of the Police Station is part of the modernisation of stations in keeping with the Guyana Police Force’s strategic plan under the pillar of improving its infrastructure.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh had said that the $47.9B allocation for the security sector will be used “towards ensuring the restoration and preservation of law and order at all levels in our society”.

He noted that his Government’s aim is to create an environment for citizens, the business community, investors and visitors, to feel confident that they and their properties are being protected. Out of the $47.9B allocated for the sector, some $4.9B is expected to strengthen the assets of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The Guyana Police Force was allocated a total of $17.5 billion this year from the budget and like the Den Amstel Police Station; stations such as Baramita, Rose Hall are slated to be reconstructed. It was noted in the Ministry of Finance Mid-Year report that works on these stations are expected to commence in the second half of this year.