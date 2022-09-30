Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$82M to reconstruct Den Amstel Police Station

Sep 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News –  Aces Construction Service & Investment Inc. has been awarded a contract of $82,290,625 to build the new Den Amstel Police Station.

The Den Amstel Police Station on the West Coast of Demerara.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which states that Aces Construction Services was awarded the contract on September 2, 2022. For this Ministry of Home Affairs project, a total of 16 companies had shown interest.

Kaieteur News understands that the reconstruction of the Police Station is part of the modernisation of stations in keeping with the Guyana Police Force’s strategic plan under the pillar of improving its infrastructure.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh had said that the $47.9B allocation for the security sector will be used “towards ensuring the restoration and preservation of law and order at all levels in our society”.

He noted that his Government’s aim is to create an environment for citizens, the business community, investors and visitors, to feel confident that they and their properties are being protected. Out of the $47.9B allocated for the sector, some $4.9B is expected to strengthen the assets of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The Guyana Police Force was allocated a total of $17.5 billion this year from the budget and like the Den Amstel Police Station; stations such as Baramita, Rose Hall are slated to be reconstructed. It was noted in the Ministry of Finance Mid-Year report that works on these stations are expected to commence in the second half of this year.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal face-off at Providence

Hero CPL T20 Cricket final set for tonight Tallawahs & Royal...

Sep 30, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals have been arguable the best teams in the 10th Edition of the Hero CPL and tonight, on a Providence track which has been very...
Read More
Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Sep 30, 2022

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

Sep 30, 2022

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Allicock eyes South American Games gold

Sep 30, 2022

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from BCB/Lochan Samkarran Cricket Programme

Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from...

Sep 30, 2022

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for today

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for...

Sep 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]