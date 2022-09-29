Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Seventh-day Adventist Church honours top NGSA, CSEC performers

Sep 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventist recently honoured two of its members who turned in outstanding performances at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Examination Council administered- Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

In Picture L-R: Pr. Exton Clarke (President), Roxanne Bancroft (Nuel’s Mother), Nuel Bancroft (NGSA Top Performer), Eld. Rovena Harrinauth (Treasurer), Pr. Margaret Ramsarran (Education Director), Pr. Jumoul Sancho (Executive Secretary).

According to a press release from the conference, it was an atmosphere of jubilation in the board room of the church’s headquarters as the Administration, Directors and staff gathered to celebrate the achievements of the students.

Nuel Bancroft shared a three-way tie for the top spot in the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment Examinations while Daniel Dowding earned 22 Grade 1s, 3 Grade 2s to covet one of the top spots in the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). Both students are members of the local Seventh-day Adventist Movement.

l-R: Pr. Jumoul Sancho (Executive Secretary), Pr. Margaret Ramsarran (Education Director), Daniel Dowding (CSEC top performer), Eld. Rovena Harrinauth (Treasurer), Sarah Dowding (Daniel’s mother) and Pr. Exton Clarke (President)

At the celebration, the Executive Secretary of the Seventh-day Adventist church, Pastor Jumoul Sancho acknowledged the hard work of the parents of the young men. Sancho saluted the parents’ sacrifice and support to their children on their path to success.

For his part, Pastor Exton Clarke, President of the organisation highlighted the significance of modeling excellence, especially in academia. He expressed pride and commendations to the students on behalf of the 65,000 plus members of the local church scattered across the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.

Gifts and commemorative plaque were handed over to the students. Special prayers were also offered up on their behalf.

