Nine new COVID-19 cases; four persons hospitalised

Kaieteur News – With no patient admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Health Ministry yesterday reported that within the last 24 hours, nine new infections were detected, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,331.

The ministry’s dashboard states that four persons are in institutional isolation, 81 are in home isolation, two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 69,965 persons have recovered from the virus.