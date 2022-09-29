Hero CPL T20 cricket Two times winners Tallawahs to play Royals in final after Brooks’s fireworks

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Last night, an almost capacity crowd left the venue as if they were going to a funeral as Jamaica Tallawahs, who defeated the Warriors in two of their five unsuccessful trips to the final, trashed the home team by 37 runs despite Kemo Paul’s brilliant 56 to book a place in their third final and first since 2016.

It was carnage at Providence as 33-year-old West Indies batsman Shamarah Brooks warmed up for the T20 World Cup with a destructive 109 from 52 with seven fours and eight sixes. His destructive hitting resulted in him scoring the third ton in year’s tournament and the right to play two times Champions Barbados Royals tomorrow night in final from 7PM.

Imran Wasim’s 41 from 15 balls with four fours and three sixes, Rovman Powell’s 37 with a couple of fours and three sixes and Ramon Reifer’s run-a-ball 22 with a six and a four supported Brooks to power the Tallawahs 224-4.

This was the fifth joint highest total in the 10-year history of CPL with TKR and highest score in any T20 game at Providence bettering the 218 made by the Warriors against Barbados in 2019.

Romario Shepherd, who conceded 23 in the penultimate over, finished with 2-43, while Imran Tahir (1-34) and Odean Smith (1-64) had the joint third most expensive spell in CPL cricket.

The Warriors in reply needing the highest ever successful run-chase (224 by Jam v TKR in POS in 2018) to reach a sixth final, ended on 189-8 to lose by 37 runs.

Kemo Paul top scored with an entertaining 56 from 37 balls with seven fours and a six to keep the loyal fans hopeful but it was too little too late.

Shai Hope made 31 with three fours and two sixes, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed 22 with three fours and a six.

Gudakesh Motie remained unbeaten on 22, while Smith, who dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 24, added 40 for the eight wicket.

When the Warriors batted the burly Paul Sterling (2), Gurbaz, Hope and Shakib (5) were back in the pavilion inside eight overs with the score on 74-4.

When Skipper Shimron Hetmyer who strangely batted at six, played a lawless swipe and was bowled by Nicholson Gordon for 15 to the dismay of an almost full house at 112-5 in the 13th over, the expressions of the faces of the fans was priceless.

Paul went after the bowlers but when he was bowled by Imad Wasim it was all over for the Warriors who reached the final in 2012, 14, 16, 18 & 2019 but were always the bridesmaid but never the bride.

After Shepherd removed the dangerous Brandon King (6) and Kennar Lewis for a duck at 16-2, the fans were dancing in the stands.

Powell shared in a fifty stand with the elegant Brooks before he was caught behind off Smith by Gurbaz who had dropped Brooks off Shepherd on five.

Brooks and Reifer added another half century partnership before Reifer was LBW to Tahir at 123-4 for Wasim and Brooks to put together 103 in an unfinished fifth wicket stand.

The 50 stand came up in 18 balls while Brooks galloped to 50 off 34 balls and reached his maiden century from 50 balls with seven fours and seven sixes in the 18th over from Shepherd which cost 23.

Brooks lofted the Berbican for conductive sixes before depositing him for another six, while Brooks hammed two more sixes from Smith which cost 26 as the last few overs produced 103 runs and at the halfway stage the Warriors who were sloppy in the field and looked out of game.