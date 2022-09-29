Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyanese fugitive killed in Suriname

Sep 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Medellin Orlando Evans (aka Mello), a Guyanese national, was on Saturday last stabbed to death in Suriname.

Moments before Evans was killed, he had gotten into a heated argument with a 26-year-old man only identified as ‘Quinten M’. According to Quinten, he had allegedly owed Evans $300 (SRD), but when the time came for payment, he did not have any money.

Dead: Mendellin Orlando Evans

This led to the men having the argument, which in turn led to an altercation. The suspect claimed that during this altercation, Evans pulled out a gun and had pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire. In an attempt to fight back, Quinten whipped out a sharp object and stabbed Evans, who reportedly died instantly.

When police arrived, Quinten had already fled from the scene. However, after receiving information from the Regional Assistance Team Paramaribo (RBTP), Quinten was found and arrested at a fishing company in the Livorno resort.

Reportedly, acting on the order of the Suriname Public Prosecution Service, Evans’ body was kept for an autopsy; while Quinten was taken into custody. The case was transferred over to the Capital Offenses Department in Suriname.

However, before his death, Mendellin was a fugitive wanted for the murder of 78-year old Tony Bisnauth, in March of 2020. Mendellin had been on the run up to his untimely death.

On March 13, 2020, Bisnauth, a businessman of Rosignol, Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice was celebrating his 78th birthday with his family and friends at ‘Sandra’s Snackette’ (a business he ran). Reportedly, at about 11pm three bandits, one armed with a cutlass and the other two with guns, crashed the small gathering and demanded the attendees to give them their cash and valuables. After the victims did comply, a scuffle ensued and the two bandits armed with guns opened fire, hitting Bisnauth and two others. Bisnauth was shot in his left ear, and it was revealed in his autopsy that that was the cause of his death. The three bandits fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, a pair of gold coloured earrings, and a gold coloured pendant chain, which they had stolen off of Bisnauth. Mendellin was never caught.

