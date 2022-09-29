Govt. begins hunt for consultant to review ExxonMobil’s plans for fifth project

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government has commenced its search for a consultant to review the Field Development Plan (FDP) for ExxonMobil’s fifth project at the Uaru oil field in the Stabroek Block.

The Ministry of Natural Resources which issued the request for Expressions of Interest said the contract would be funded through the US$20M World Bank (WB) loan for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP). It said the money would be used to pay the successful consulting firm to provide advisory services, technical support and training, as well as for capacity strengthening services.

It said too that the consultant will be required to provide advisory services to professionals attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and other attendant ministries with the aim of enhancing the country’s core capacity to review, authorize, oversee, and report on the implementation of FDPs.

Kaieteur News understands that the assignment is expected to include a detailed assessment of the Uaru concept selection process and Field Development Plan; FDP management, oversight, monitoring and reporting; a detailed assessment of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the Proposed Uaru FDP; and ESIA management, oversight, monitoring and reporting.

Government said interested consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services, such as, description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, and availability of appropriate skills among staff.

The ministry was keen to note that a consultant will be selected in accordance with the “Quality-And-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the procurement Regulations.

The Terms of Reference can be viewed on the Ministry of Natural Resources’ website: https://nre.gov.gy/.

In its project summary that was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this year, ExxonMobil subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EPPGL) which operates the Stabroek concession said the Uaru Project will be located in the eastern portion of the block, approximately 200 km from Georgetown and amid previous Stabroek Projects.

Current plans include drilling via drillships to produce oil from approximately 40-76 wells. Production is expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027 with an expected field life of at least 20 years.

EEPGL said the production facilities to be installed include subsea equipment attached to the seafloor as well as processing equipment on the ocean’s surface known as a Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. EEPGL said this subsea equipment is installed at approximately 1,450 – 1,950 m of water depth while noting that the main components of the subsea kit include the following: production tree, production manifold, flowlines, risers, and umbilicals. The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines are commonly referred to as SURF.

Additionally, EEPGL’s document explained that the oil, gas, and water flows from the well into the production tree. The fluids are then gathered into the manifold which then connects to the flowlines before the risers take the fluids up to the FPSO for processing.

Kaieteur News understands that the umbilical lines support production by providing real time control of the subsea installation from the surface by delivering fluids to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons.

As for the FPSO, it is an industrial floating complex that continuously separates oil from produced water and associated gas for onboard storage, and later transfer to third party tankers. The anticipated production rate for the FPSO ranges between approximately 220,000 barrels and 275,000 barrels of oil per day. The vessel will be capable of storing approximately two million barrels of oil.

Furthermore, third party oil tankers will be scheduled to offload the oil from the FPSO, making the oil available for export to the international market. The FPSO will also process, dehydrate, compress, and reinject associated gas produced from the reservoir. As the Uaru and Mako reservoir pressures deplete over time, this gas reinjection will help maintain reservoir pressure and allow for optimum production of hydrocarbons to continue over time. In addition, some of the gas will be used as fuel on the FPSO.

Furthermore, EEPGL told the EPA that it has undertaken additional studies to obtain an even more comprehensive understanding of potential impacts of effluent discharges to water, the feasibility of alternative handling of produced water, cradle to grave waste management in Guyana, emergency response capabilities, and environmental compliance monitoring and verification. The company said the learnings from current operations and environmental studies will enhance the design and implementation of the Uaru Project, thereby increasing environmental performance and economic value.

It concluded that the Uaru Project will contribute positively, directly and indirectly, to economic growth in Guyana, including increased national revenues, local procurement of select goods and services, increased direct and indirect local employment opportunities which drive associated beneficial “multiplier” impacts throughout the local economy.