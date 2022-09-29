Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

Sep 29, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Nathan De Nobrega was ruthless in Group A where he surrendered one game on his way to the semi-final. He faces Elwyn Levius for a spot in the final, while Navindra Arjune came out on top in Group B and will challenge Christian Younge for a place in the final.

In Doubles action:

  1. Luthers/I. Cambridge defeated E. Levius/J. Rodriguez 6/1,6/0
  2. Levius/ J. Rodrigues defeated A. Panday/ C. Younge by w/o
  3. Romascindo /I. Vjay defeated G. Felix /A. Semple 6/0,6/1

In the Boys U18:

Shaqiel Murray defeated Aakesh by w/o

Malik Baker defeated Elijah Bradford 6/0, 6/0

Isaiah Cambridge defeated Akil Semple 6/0, 6/0

In the Girls U18:

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Saskia Persuad 4/6, 6/3, 10/2

