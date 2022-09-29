DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Nathan De Nobrega was ruthless in Group A where he surrendered one game on his way to the semi-final. He faces Elwyn Levius for a spot in the final, while Navindra Arjune came out on top in Group B and will challenge Christian Younge for a place in the final.
In Doubles action:
In the Boys U18:
Shaqiel Murray defeated Aakesh by w/o
Malik Baker defeated Elijah Bradford 6/0, 6/0
Isaiah Cambridge defeated Akil Semple 6/0, 6/0
In the Girls U18:
Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Saskia Persuad 4/6, 6/3, 10/2
