DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

Kaieteur News – Nathan De Nobrega was ruthless in Group A where he surrendered one game on his way to the semi-final. He faces Elwyn Levius for a spot in the final, while Navindra Arjune came out on top in Group B and will challenge Christian Younge for a place in the final.

In Doubles action:

Luthers/I. Cambridge defeated E. Levius/J. Rodriguez 6/1,6/0 Levius/ J. Rodrigues defeated A. Panday/ C. Younge by w/o Romascindo /I. Vjay defeated G. Felix /A. Semple 6/0,6/1

In the Boys U18:

Shaqiel Murray defeated Aakesh by w/o

Malik Baker defeated Elijah Bradford 6/0, 6/0

Isaiah Cambridge defeated Akil Semple 6/0, 6/0

In the Girls U18:

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Saskia Persuad 4/6, 6/3, 10/2