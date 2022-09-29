Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

De keys wah open de padlock

Sep 29, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everybody does want de best fuh dem pickney. Dem does send dem to school fuh learn de golden rule.

Dat rule seh how education gan mek dem somebody. Suh de more education dem gat, de better off dem gan be in de future.

Wan man had four sons. De fuss one had a Bachelor of Science degree. De second one had a Masters in Business Administration. De third one had a PhD. De fourth one was a tief. De tief was de only one bringing in money in de house; de odder three nah find wuk yet.

Nuff ah we pickney does gat all kinds ah fancy initials behind dem names. Dem really qualified. But dem nat finding wuk in de country. It seems as if de more qualified yuh get, de harder it is fuh find wuk.

In Guyana is nat how qualified yuh be. Is how much friend yuh know. Because yuh gat to get link up fuh get wuk.

Some people just born with luck fuh gat de right links. Some ah dem leff Guyana and go away. And when dem hear new govament come in, dem rush back home and get big wuk. Dat is how things does roll in Guyana. Is nat who yuh know. Is who know you.

Suh play yuh cards right. Get yuh education but keep good friends with dem big boys. Dem gat de key wah does open de lock to good luck.

Talk half, leff half.

Features/Columnists

