Whiteman country, Guyana and human frailties

Kaieteur News – Journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I for more than two months now have been doing a thrice weekly programme on social media titled The Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show. If I was asked which among the lot, I feel I said something more philosophical that typifies who I am, then, I would say it was last Monday’s item.

The guest was long standing cricket commentator, Naim Chan. During the interview, Gildarie said something that made me recall my young academic days devouring hard-to-read philosophy texts.

Angry with the traffic insanity that is killing Guyana, Gildarie put the problem at the feet of terrible humans who behave recklessly. While his point was correct, and essentially so, there was a valuable dimension to his theory that forms an integral part of the perspective.

I then interjected to make my point about that valuable dimension. I resorted to philosophy to make two points. One was that many of the great philosophers have emphasised the inherent flaws or the congenital defects of humans. Perhaps the three best outlines of those frailties were Niccolò Machiavelli, Thomas Hobbes and Arthur Koestler.

The second one was that the philosophers since ancient times (particularly Plato) have argued that because of human nature (Freud did not accept the concept of human nature but still saw humans as essentially faulted creatures), you need systems in place to bring out the best in humans and systems in place that would punish humans for being sub-human. Hobbes’ seminal work, The Leviathan is superb philosophy in this respect.

Guyana has most definitely the worst drivers in the world. In fact, the situation is so insane that the theory about the traffic chaos in Guyana is in conflict with one of the great theories of anthropology that I accept.

Most people who studied psychology and philosophy tend to believe that of the two genders, women are far more civilised, caring, compassionate, and loving than men. But the traffic monstrosity in Guyana knocks that theory from off its pedestal. Women in Guyana drive as crazily as men.

I explained to Gildarie that yes the fault is with the crude driver but Guyana has to recognise what the philosophers have advocated since ancient times – the mechanism of enforcement. Karl Marx wrote that the philosophers have interpreted the world; the point is to change it.

In Guyana, we recognise the traffic insanity and the mechanism of enforcement must be in place to confront it. This is where post-colonial ignorance comes in. We in the Third World (TW) since decolonisation love to criticise the Whiteman. We are always carping on what the Whiteman did to us when he ruled.

But the Whiteman is gone and the Whiteman is doing things to bring greater comfort to his citizens while we, in the TW continue to be uncaring, apathetic and ignorant. Take the motor-cycle noise nuisance in this country.

It is something that could be stopped immediately. Motor cyclists are adjusting their exhaust system to make a very loud sound. That sound is unbearable to people who listen to it. Here is what France has done. The French authorities have installed noise-recording machines with cameras on the lantern posts. Prosecution then follows.

In Guyana, there should be daily road exercises to catch the defaulters and seize their motor cycles and have the police mechanics readjust the exhaust system and the fines that are levied against them must be high.

Remove the noise nuisance function of the police force and create a special noise nuisance unit in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The police are too hard pressed and have vehicle shortage to tackle noise pollution. Secondly, too many police ranks are just not interested in confronting the problem and thus will not go to the location.

Other countries are confronting their evils, and Guyana must do the same. On the show, I mentioned what the USA did a long time ago. If you go to the US as a baby and at age 60 you commit a crime, once you do not have US citizenship, if convicted you will be deported to country of birth.

Other nations are coping with their manifestation of evil and Guyana must follow their example. The traffic insanity is beyond belief in this country. Confront it with draconian measures. Remove the silly fines for serious traffic offences.

Constantly monitor the violations on the road with the ubiquitous surveillance cameras and through the GRA license department, knock doors the next morning and haul the defaulters in front of the courts. Humans must pay the penalty for endangering society. I do not support the abolition of the death penalty – period!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)