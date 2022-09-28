Warriors looking to come back strong tonight – Shakib Al Hasan

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Bangladesh and Guyana Amazon Warriors all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said they will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight (19:00hrs) following their 87-run loss to Barbados Royals in Qualifer 1 of the Hero CPL T20 on Tuesday at Providence.

The win took Barbados Royals into the final, while the Warriors will play the winner between St. Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. (This game took place last night).

Speaking with the media, Hasan stated that they are capable of bouncing back and showing their character.

“We want to come back here show our character that is one thing I believe that can happen in our team, we can come back from any situation and we will try our best,” he added.

The Warriors leaked 56 runs in the power-play overs and Hasan said that they needed to pick up wickets upfront and they didn’t do that in this game. “We have been bowling really well in powerplays and have been picking up wickets, but we did not do that today (yesterday) and this is one area we need to look into. Whether bowling or batting we need to start well and if we get the momentum going and with the crowd behind us it will be an easier game for us,” he revealed.

The Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl, but Hasan believes that wasn’t the right decision because he felt setting a good target would have been a better plan for this contest.

“We should have bowled first; we didn’t look good on the field as well, because we obviously didn’t bowl and bat well, but we have a second chance to get things right tomorrow,” the experienced all-rounder pointed out.

Hasan conceded 22 runs and took one wicket from three overs while he was dismissed for one.

He made mention that the Warriors were languishing at the bottom of the points table when they arrived home for the final phase and to come out with four straight wins was very satisfactory.

“We know where we were and to reach this far it shows our character,” Hasan related. Hasan also credited Rahkeem Cornwall for his knock of 91.

Since the start of the Caribbean Premier League T20, the Warriors are yet to lift the coveted prize, but have the distinction of featuring in the championship game on five occasions.