Today some people gat fuh find excuse!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Amazon Warriors four-game winning streak come to wan end yesterday. De Barbados Royals give de local franchise a sound thrashing. Was a wake-up call fuh de Warriors fuh tek stock ah dem weaknesses.

De Warriors however gat a second bite at de cherry. Dem can still get in de finals. But dem gat fuh win dem next match. And dat also nat gan be easy without de twelfth man – de ardent fans wah does be shouting support and waving flags from de sidelines.

Yesterday, de crowd nah bin as big as before. Because de match play during de daytime and nuff people had fuh wuk. Dem boys bin glad fuh see how suh much people put wuk ahead ah de cricket because at de end of de day is de wuk wah does put bread pon yuh table.

But some people put de cricket in front ah dem wuk. Nuff people report sick or refuse to go to work. And all in a losing cause.

De implications of dem actions gan be made known today when dem boss call dem and ask dem where dem went yesterday. Dem boys waiting fuh hear de excuse wah some ah dem gan mek.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de boy wah bin absent from school fuh three weeks. When he finally turn up, de teacher ask he, “Why didn’t you come to school in your first week of absence?”

De boy answer, “Ah brick fall on my grandma and we had to take her to de hospital.”

De teacher ask he, “What about de second week?”

De boy reply, “Ah brick fall on my grandpa and we had to take him to de hospital.”

De teacher ask, “And the last week?”

De boy answer, “Ah brick fall on my dad and we had to take him to de hospital.”

De teacher ask, “So what were you doing all dis time?”

De boy answer, “I was on de roof of my house playing with bricks.”

Talk half, leff half.