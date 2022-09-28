Today some people gat fuh find excuse!

Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Amazon Warriors four-game winning streak come to wan end yesterday. De Barbados Royals give de local franchise a sound thrashing. Was a wake-up call fuh de Warriors fuh tek stock ah dem weaknesses.
De Warriors however gat a second bite at de cherry. Dem can still get in de finals. But dem gat fuh win dem next match. And dat also nat gan be easy without de twelfth man – de ardent fans wah does be shouting support and waving flags from de sidelines.
Yesterday, de crowd nah bin as big as before. Because de match play during de daytime and nuff people had fuh wuk. Dem boys bin glad fuh see how suh much people put wuk ahead ah de cricket because at de end of de day is de wuk wah does put bread pon yuh table.
But some people put de cricket in front ah dem wuk. Nuff people report sick or refuse to go to work. And all in a losing cause.
De implications of dem actions gan be made known today when dem boss call dem and ask dem where dem went yesterday. Dem boys waiting fuh hear de excuse wah some ah dem gan mek.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de boy wah bin absent from school fuh three weeks. When he finally turn up, de teacher ask he, “Why didn’t you come to school in your first week of absence?”
De boy answer, “Ah brick fall on my grandma and we had to take her to de hospital.”
De teacher ask he, “What about de second week?”
De boy reply, “Ah brick fall on my grandpa and we had to take him to de hospital.”
De teacher ask, “And the last week?”
De boy answer, “Ah brick fall on my dad and we had to take him to de hospital.”
De teacher ask, “So what were you doing all dis time?”
De boy answer, “I was on de roof of my house playing with bricks.”
Talk half, leff half.
Sep 28, 2022– Last chance to make finale tonight By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds...
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I for more than two months now have been doing a thrice weekly programme... more
Kaieteur News – The fisherfolk who are each receiving a fishing grant of G$150,000 should be very circumspect in cheering... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]