Munro says TKR will come back fighting next season

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders opener Colin Munro said that its disappointing that they didn’t make it to the playoffs of this year’s Hero CPL T20, but they will come back fighting next season.

Speaking with the media following their 37-run loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday night at Providence, Munro stated that they knew they had to come out fighting.

“We knew we had to come out tonight and play some good cricket, I thought we started alright but we ended up behind the run rate. It has been one of those games that didn’t go our way,” he added.

Knight Riders finished at the bottom of the table with seven points and along with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots with eight points have failed to qualify for the playoffs which commences today. Munro, who made 30 against the Warriors, noted that its one of the seasons that didn’t go well for them. “It’s one of those seasons where we got ourselves in a position to win, but we lost a couple of wickets and it didn’t go our way. Championship teams don’t always win, we will come back fighting next year,” he posited.

He explained that the pitch was good for batting, but some of the batters didn’t get going. “It’s a good pitch this year with good carry. It’s unfortunate that Russell hurt himself and couldn’t get going and Pollard as well. He led from front, I am not making excuses, we were beaten by better teams throughout,” he related.

Munro feels pacer Shaaron Lewis is a good prospect and believes that as long as they can stay positive they can bounce back strongly.

“Most of the batters because we haven’t score enough runs played differently, but I came out and tried to be positive, got a decent start and got a bit of luck. But as long as we stay positive and we can enjoy our time off the field.