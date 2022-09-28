Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man on electric motor bike killed in accident with truck

Sep 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Hawatt Greenidge, a 45-year-old man of Lot 15 D’Urban Backland, Georgetown lost his life on Monday after he was struck down and ran over by a truck around 21:25hrs on Monday along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The truck that was involved in the accident

A police report revealed that, at the time of the accident, Greenidge was riding an electric motorcycle in a southerly direction in the eastern drive lane on Mandela Avenue, when a truck, GZZ 850, driven by 40-year-old Fazal Mohamed, tried to overtake him. During this attempt, the left rear wheel of the truck collided with Greenidge’s motorcycle, causing him to fall to the roadway. Within seconds the wheel had crushed the man’s head.

An ambulance from the national emergency response service was summoned to the scene and a doctor who responded pronounced Greenidge dead at around 21:42hrs. His body was identified by family members and was later transported to the Memorial Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.

However, it was revealed that the truck driver only became aware of the tragedy after the driver of a motor car who witnessed the accident followed him and brought it to his attention.

Police who were summoned to the scene arrested Mohamed and a breathalyzer test was carried out on him which gave a negative reading. Mohamed was also served a notice for intended prosecution as an investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Amazon Warriors concede Qualifier 1 to Royals

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Amazon Warriors concede...

Sep 28, 2022

– Last chance to make finale tonight By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds...
Read More
Warriors looking to come back strong tonight – Shakib Al Hasan

Warriors looking to come back strong tonight...

Sep 28, 2022

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs eliminate Kings to enter Qualifier 2

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs...

Sep 28, 2022

Albion CC U-15 Team given a CPL treat by Digicel

Albion CC U-15 Team given a CPL treat by Digicel

Sep 28, 2022

Golf History made by Guyanese students at CSEC

Golf History made by Guyanese students at CSEC

Sep 28, 2022

Munro says TKR will come back fighting next season

Munro says TKR will come back fighting next

Sep 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]