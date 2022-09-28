Man on electric motor bike killed in accident with truck

Kaieteur News – Hawatt Greenidge, a 45-year-old man of Lot 15 D’Urban Backland, Georgetown lost his life on Monday after he was struck down and ran over by a truck around 21:25hrs on Monday along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

A police report revealed that, at the time of the accident, Greenidge was riding an electric motorcycle in a southerly direction in the eastern drive lane on Mandela Avenue, when a truck, GZZ 850, driven by 40-year-old Fazal Mohamed, tried to overtake him. During this attempt, the left rear wheel of the truck collided with Greenidge’s motorcycle, causing him to fall to the roadway. Within seconds the wheel had crushed the man’s head.

An ambulance from the national emergency response service was summoned to the scene and a doctor who responded pronounced Greenidge dead at around 21:42hrs. His body was identified by family members and was later transported to the Memorial Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.

However, it was revealed that the truck driver only became aware of the tragedy after the driver of a motor car who witnessed the accident followed him and brought it to his attention.

Police who were summoned to the scene arrested Mohamed and a breathalyzer test was carried out on him which gave a negative reading. Mohamed was also served a notice for intended prosecution as an investigation continues.