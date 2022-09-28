Incremental Faux Pas

Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Once more GuySuCo seems to be in a state of befuddlement, with specific regard to its human resources management decision-making – a persistently effete process. The relevant Head of Department does not appear to have any knowledge of the Corporation’s longstanding annual performance appraisal programme–applicable to all monthly/weekly paid employees. If so it would have been helpful to consult colleagues, including the Chief Industrial Relations Officer, who is now (posthumously) burdened with a stalemate, if not repercussion to be addressed.
In any case commonsense dictates that, however urgent, the situation demands a change of ‘policy’ that cannot remain in insolation. On the contrary it demands a historical review that would provide the background for arguing a principled case for introducing an exceptional application for consideration by the Board of Directors first. For it follows that more collaborative minds would quickly enquire whether the executive management team had been previously consulted about the premature action, and its possible consequences.
It is quite obvious that the application of a decision in respect of any one situation could affect the whole corporation, moreso for the future. It is true that the justifiable payment of increments normally paid on an agreed formula after structured performance appraisals has not been honoured by the industry for sometime, due to the insufficiency of funds – a constipative situation of which GAWU has reasonably complained. But now the Union, who appears to have not been previously notified, must be confused as to how to explain this discriminatory action to comparable categories of employees throughout the industry. But then why is it expected that the repercussions could not reasonably be contained from all other supervisory and managerial levels across-the-board – where in fact the whole issue should be thoroughly ventilated.
Regards,
E.B. John
