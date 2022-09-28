Good news that we are closer to getting a Law School 

Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, I read a letter addressed to you in the Letter writers’ Column of the daily KAIETEUR NEWS, captioned ‘A.G. and team landed a great breakthrough’ by H. Singh.
It pleases me [well] to have learned that the current Guyanese Government has seen it fit to extend to the Council free land in Guyana to build a Law School, and as H. Singh rightly mentions “deserving of accolades.” I also feel this is fantastic news and quite big. I must say when one sets up an Institution of Learning when one passes, much blessings from the Almighty will still accumulate in one’s good books. By getting involved in the building of such a Law School on Guyana soil, Mr. Ramkarran, Mr. Housty as well as Mr. Nandlall are all in for blessings as the years unfold as students continue using the facilities provided in that Institution of Higher Learning.
On a personal front, I remember being a student at The Hugh Wooding Law School myself as a Guyanese student there around 2000, and from my experiences, I can personally say on the record the following:
Indeed, some students had to resort to court to seek redress. I remember one such student who went to court to solve his issues, Mr. Ronald Burch-Smith, former Guyana Bar Association President, a classmate.
When I had written to the A.-G. complaining of the shabby, unfair, and unwarranted treatment by the Law School Administration while studying at the law school meted out to Guyanese, I did not even get a reply. I knew the Honorable Minister had received my letter because it had been personally delivered to him by the Honourable Chief Justice Carl Singh, S.C. who had been visiting the Campus one day while in Trinidad and Tobago on some other business, as I had given him the letter in the Law School Library.
Yours Faithfully,
Mr. M. Shabeer Zafar
(barrister solicitor and Notary, retired)
New Brunswick, Canada
Sep 28, 2022– Last chance to make finale tonight By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds...
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I for more than two months now have been doing a thrice weekly programme... more
Kaieteur News – The fisherfolk who are each receiving a fishing grant of G$150,000 should be very circumspect in cheering... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]