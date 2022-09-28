Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

7 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Sep 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that the within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,322.

The cases were recorded in three Regions: Region Two – 1, Region Three – 2 and Region – 4.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard, five persons are in institutional isolation and 74 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 69,962 persons have recovered from the virus.

