7 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that the within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,322.
The cases were recorded in three Regions: Region Two – 1, Region Three – 2 and Region – 4.
According to the Ministry’s dashboard, five persons are in institutional isolation and 74 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 69,962 persons have recovered from the virus.
