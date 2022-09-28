2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs eliminate Kings to enter Qualifier 2

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Kings by 33 runs last night at Providence to book a place in tonight’s Eliminator 2 against five-time finalist, Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the 10th edition of the Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament.

Sent in the bat on a track that kept a bit low under lights, Tallawahs made 148-8 in 20 overs with Shamarh Brooks leading the way with 47 from 31 balls with a four and four sixes.

Mohammed Nabi finished unbeaten on 31 from 15 balls with four sixes while Ramon Reifer made 25 from 23 balls with two fours and a six.

David Weise had 3-10 and got support from Alzarri Joseph, who took 2-31 for the Kings unit that was eventually bowled out for 115.

Only Skipper Faf du Plessis, who crafted 41 from 26 balls, Alzarri Joseph, who made an unbeaten 28 and Adam Hose with 18, reached double figures.

Fabian Allen (3-28), Imad Wasim (2-21), Mohammed Nabi (3-10) and Mohammed Amir (2-34) were the main wicket takers.

Batting first, Tallawahs were 21-2 after the inform Brandon King (7) and Kennar Lewis (10) were sent back inside five overs. Brooks and Skipper Rovman Powell took the score to 47 when the captain was given LBW to Jeavor Royal.

The team’s 50 was posted in the 10th over as Reifer joined the stylish Brooks before Wiese had the latter dismissed at 99-4.

Shortly after, Allen (0) and Wasim (7) were removed by Wiese while Reifer (25) fell to Joseph before Chris Green (2) was dismissed by Kesrick Williams as six wickets tumbled for 17 runs.

Nabi threw his bat around towards the end of the innings to lift the Tallawahs to a fighting total.

Kings, in reply started badly losing Johnson Charles (10) before du Plessis and Niroshan Dickwella revived their chase but Dickwella (7) fell to Wasim at 39-2.

After the six power-play overs, Kings were 54-2 but with score on 55, Roston Chase (1) departed as Wasim struck again. When Allen bowled the dangerous du Plessis as he missed a pull at short ball that kept low, the Kings were 61-4 in the eighth over with Tallawahs clawing their way back into the fray.

At the half way stage Kings were 74-4 but Mark Dyal (9) played a wild swipe at Nabi and was bowled two runs later while Matthew Ford was stumped on the third attempt by Lewis off Allen, who bowled Weise for a first-ball duck at 81-7 to end his four-over spell on a hat-trick.

Joseph provided a fight with positive batting but it was too little too late as Amir ended the contest when he had Williams caught behind for a duck.