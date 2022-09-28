Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs eliminate Kings to enter Qualifier 2

Sep 28, 2022 Sports

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Kings by 33 runs last night at Providence to book a place in tonight’s Eliminator 2 against five-time finalist, Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the 10th edition of the Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament.

The Jamaica Tallawahs had an excellent evening in the field. Fabian Allen and teammates celebrate the wicket of Faf du Plessis. (Getty Images)

Mohammed Nabi’s performance earned him the Man-of-the-match award. (Getty Images)

Sent in the bat on a track that kept a bit low under lights, Tallawahs made 148-8 in 20 overs with Shamarh Brooks leading the way with 47 from 31 balls with a four and four sixes.

Mohammed Nabi finished unbeaten on 31 from 15 balls with four sixes while Ramon Reifer made 25 from 23 balls with two fours and a six.

David Weise had 3-10 and got support from Alzarri Joseph, who took 2-31 for the Kings unit that was eventually bowled out for 115.

Only Skipper Faf du Plessis, who crafted 41 from 26 balls, Alzarri Joseph, who made an unbeaten 28 and Adam Hose with 18, reached double figures.

Fabian Allen (3-28), Imad Wasim (2-21), Mohammed Nabi (3-10) and Mohammed Amir (2-34) were the main wicket takers.

Batting first, Tallawahs were 21-2 after the inform Brandon King (7) and Kennar Lewis (10) were sent back inside five overs. Brooks and Skipper Rovman Powell took the score to 47 when the captain was given LBW to Jeavor Royal.

Diroshan Dickwella appeals successfully for a LBW call against Rovman Powell. (Getty Images)

The team’s 50 was posted in the 10th over as Reifer joined the stylish Brooks before Wiese had the latter dismissed at 99-4.

Shortly after, Allen (0) and Wasim (7) were removed by Wiese while Reifer (25) fell to Joseph before Chris Green (2) was dismissed by Kesrick Williams as six wickets tumbled for 17 runs.

Nabi threw his bat around towards the end of the innings to lift the Tallawahs to a fighting total.

Kings, in reply started badly losing Johnson Charles (10) before du Plessis and Niroshan Dickwella revived their chase but Dickwella (7) fell to Wasim at 39-2.

After the six power-play overs, Kings were 54-2 but with score on 55, Roston Chase (1) departed as Wasim struck again. When Allen bowled the dangerous du Plessis as he missed a pull at short ball that kept low, the Kings were 61-4 in the eighth over with Tallawahs clawing their way back into the fray.

At the half way stage Kings were 74-4 but Mark Dyal (9) played a wild swipe at Nabi and was bowled two runs later while Matthew Ford was stumped on the third attempt by Lewis off Allen, who bowled Weise for a first-ball duck at 81-7 to end his four-over spell on a hat-trick.

Joseph provided a fight with positive batting but it was too little too late as Amir ended the contest when he had Williams caught behind for a duck.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Amazon Warriors concede Qualifier 1 to Royals

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Amazon Warriors concede...

Sep 28, 2022

– Last chance to make finale tonight By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds...
Read More
Warriors looking to come back strong tonight – Shakib Al Hasan

Warriors looking to come back strong tonight...

Sep 28, 2022

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs eliminate Kings to enter Qualifier 2

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Tallawahs...

Sep 28, 2022

Albion CC U-15 Team given a CPL treat by Digicel

Albion CC U-15 Team given a CPL treat by Digicel

Sep 28, 2022

Golf History made by Guyanese students at CSEC

Golf History made by Guyanese students at CSEC

Sep 28, 2022

Munro says TKR will come back fighting next season

Munro says TKR will come back fighting next

Sep 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]