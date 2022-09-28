2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League… Amazon Warriors concede Qualifier 1 to Royals

– Last chance to make finale tonight

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds powered Barbados Royal to an emphatic 87-run win at Providence yesterday in Qualifier 1 off the 10th edition of the Hero CPL. The victory broke Guyana Amazon Warriors’ (GAW) four game winning streak.

However, by virtue of their win over the Royals on Sunday night, they (GAW) now have another chance to face the Royals in Friday night’s final if they win against the victor of last night’s Eliminator in tonight’s match, Qualifier 2.

Watched by a fair-sized working-day crowd, the Warriors elected to field despite seeing a good track pinned on a lightning fast outfield. The Royals responded with the highest total in this year’s tournament; 195- 5 off 20 overs.

The burly 29-year-old Cornwall smashed a brutal 54-ball 91 with 13 boundaries; 11 of them being sixes.

The Antiguan shared in a couple of half-century partnerships; 56 for the first wicket with Skipper Kyle Mayers, who hit a four and three sixes in 26 from 20 balls, and 90 for third wicket with Khan, who clobbered four sixes from 35 balls in his score of 52.

Romario Shepherd took 2-29 from fours over for the Warriors, who replied with a disappointing 108 all out in 17.4 overs as only Skipper Shimron Hetmyer, who made 37 with three fours and six, offered any resistance.

Simmonds (3-17) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Cornwall with two wickets each, helped to hand the Warriors their first lost at Providence since September 8, 2018 when they were beaten by the Jamaica Tallawahs.

When the Warriors began their chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) was bowled by Mayers at 1-2.

Shai Hope (16) and Chanderpaul Hemraj took the score to 26 before Simmons dismissed Hope and Shakib (1) while Hemraj (10) was bowled by Mujeeb to leave the Warriors on 32-4.

Keemo Paul and Hetymer took the score to 61 before Cornwall got rid of Paul (13) and Shepherd (1) at 63-6. Hetmyer was running out of partners.

He Warriors skipper played a glorious cover drive and dumped Simmonds for six over long-on but when Gudakesh Motie (1) and Odean Smith (3) departed, the score ticked over to 71-8.

Hetmyer (37) tried to keep the strike and capitalize but lost his wicket before Imran Tahir (7) was the next to fall when he was caught in the deep off of Hayden Walsh Jr, leaving Junior Sinclair unbeaten on 13.

Earlier, Cornwall blasted the ball to all parts of the ground and dominated the stand with Mayers as 50 runs came off the six power-play overs before the fast improving Sinclair bowled Mayers at 56-1 in 6.4 overs.

Harry Tector (0) was soon trapped LBW by Tahir at 63-2 before the pair of Super Heavyweights (Cornwall & Khan) joined forces and dealt in boundaries to compensate for their inability to run quick singles.

The 100 came up in the 13th over then Cornwall pulled Smith for six off the next ball to reach his fifth 50 from 39 balls. Khan got to his ninth fifty from 34 balls when he deposited Shepherd for six.

Cornwall passed his previous highest score of 78 not out but seemed to be running out of gas in the heated conditions.

With one First-Class century and four in List ‘A’ cricket, Cornwall was nine away from making the third century this season when he was taken at long-on as Shakib struck at 153-3 in the 17th over.

Najibullah Zadran (2) was removed at 162-4 in the 18th over by Shepherd, who also dismissed Khan in the final over.

The ‘Obeah’ Lady from Linden was again in the mound but her confusion powder must have landed on the wrong team as the Warriors dropped five catches.

Meanwhile, this evening’s match commenced at 7:00 pm.

Match details: Barbados Royals 195/5 (Cornwall 91, Khan 52; Shepherd 2/29, Sinclair 1/8) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 108 all out (Hetmyer 37, Hope 21; Simmonds 3/17, Cornwall 2/10) by 87 runs