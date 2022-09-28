$200k bail each for reporters who attempted to extort money from businessman

Kaieteur News – The two reporters who attempted to extort money from a businessman made their first court appearance on Tuesday and were placed on $200, 000 bail each.

Charged is Alex Wayne, 49, of Huntley Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and Marlon Gary Eleazer, 41, of Lot 159 Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court. They were slapped with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Contrary to Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The first charge states that between August 27 and September 23, 2022, at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, they conspired together and with other persons to commit defamatory libel against Afras Mohamed with intent to extort the sum of $150,000 from him.

The second charge alleges that between August 27 and September 23, 2022, at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, they conspired together and with other persons to refrain from publishing a libelous article against Mohamed with the intent of extorting the sum of $150,000 from him.

Wayne and Eleazar denied the charges that were read to them and Magistrate Azore placed them on $100,000 bail on each charge. The matter was then adjourned to November 1, 2022.

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for businessman Dorwain Bess, 45, of Lot 162 Rupa Place, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, in relation to a defamatory publication.

According to reports, Bess was implicated after Wayne and Eleazar were on Friday last caught in a sting-operation attempting to extort money from an auto dealer for the removal of a ‘news story’ published on the Guyana News Network (GNN) Facebook page.

Kaieteur News had reported that the duo – Gary Eleazar and Alex Wayne – said to be employees of GNN, were reportedly the authors of the story which was used in the alleged attempt to extort cash from the auto dealer.