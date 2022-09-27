Wanted bulletin issued for Sand Hill Landing murder suspects

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued wanted bulletins for the suspects in relation to the murder of 22-year-old Ray Wame Narine of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast.

Wanted are: Shawn Thomas also known as Troy Richards and Ackime Richards called ‘Akeem’ both of Pearl Village and of 2nd Avenue Diamond. Kaieteur News had reported that Narine was fatally shot on Thursday night at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, while his twin brother Ron Narine, and another man, Rakesh Chunilall, 30, of Goed Bananen Land, Berbice were left injured during the course of the incident.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Thomas and Richards is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station. This publication had reported that the fatal shooting which occurred between 23:30hrs and midnight, involved a man and his son who hail from Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police, based on information received, the brothers operate a dredge in the Sand Hill backdam area. Ron related to investigators that on the night of the incident, he and Ray left their mining operation and went to Sand Hill Landing and while sitting on the front step of Shanaz Allicock’s shop, a Honda XR motorcycle rode up with both suspects. He further reported that he recognised the pillion rider because he had an altercation with him on September 17, last, in which he (Ron) had relieved the suspect of a firearm and ammunition which were later handed over to police. The young man recalled that the suspects dismounted the motorcycle and hurriedly walked towards their direction with what appeared to be handguns and started to discharge several rounds in their direction.

As a result, he said both he and his brother ran, but the suspects continued to discharging rounds in their direction. The young man told police that while trying to evade the suspect, he saw his brother collapsed on the roadway as he continued running and he sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm. He said that he sought refuge in some bushes where he remained for about two hours after which he returned to the landing.

When he arrived at the landing, he said that he found his brother lying motionless on the road with what appeared to be blood stains on him. By then, the suspects had already escaped in an unknown direction. While conducting their investigation on Friday, police reported that an eyewitness, Rakesh Chunilall, told them that before the shootout occurred, he was a customer at another shop next to the area where the brothers were seated. Chunilall related to investigators that on the night of the incident, he was at the ‘Momo Shop’ when he saw the two suspects passed him on a motorcycle and they parked in a dark area. Thereafter, he saw when they walked towards the two brothers who were sitting at the nearby shop.

According to Chunilall, he saw when the suspects pointed what appeared to be handguns towards them, and he began hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots. On hearing that, Chunilall said that he, and the others who were at the shop, began running away, and during that process, he felt a burning pain in his lower abdomen. He fell to the ground and became unconscious.

An injured Chunilall was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by the doctor who observed a single suspected gunshot wound to his lower stomach, which exited through his lower back. Chunilall who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment, police had reported that upon examination of Ray’s body, two suspected gunshot wounds to the chest area were seen, along with one-inch lacerations to the abdomen and shoulder, and a two-inch laceration to the right arm. Also one suspected exit wound was observed on the right side of the back and one suspected warhead was also recovered in close proximity of the victim which appeared to be a .32 (calibre) ammunition. His body is at the Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.