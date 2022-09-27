Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Teen girl drowns during outing in Linden

Sep 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Seventeen-year-old Nazana Samaroo of Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara drowned on Sunday in a creek in Wismar while on a family outing.

Reportedly, Nazana, her parents and other siblings all went on a family outing at a creek in Wismar. According to authorities, while there, Nazana and her 8-year-old brother had decided to go for a swim in the creek. After she had tried several times to swim across the creek, Nazana’s brother had noticed that she was missing and immediately raised an alarm.

A search was immediately launched by Nazana’s family and public-spirited individuals within the area where she was last seen. They would eventually find her body at the bottom of the creek. She was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival by an on duty doctor. No marks of violence were seen, nor reported to be, on her body.

 

