Teen girl drowns during outing in Linden

Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Seventeen-year-old Nazana Samaroo of Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara drowned on Sunday in a creek in Wismar while on a family outing.
Reportedly, Nazana, her parents and other siblings all went on a family outing at a creek in Wismar. According to authorities, while there, Nazana and her 8-year-old brother had decided to go for a swim in the creek. After she had tried several times to swim across the creek, Nazana’s brother had noticed that she was missing and immediately raised an alarm.
A search was immediately launched by Nazana’s family and public-spirited individuals within the area where she was last seen. They would eventually find her body at the bottom of the creek. She was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival by an on duty doctor. No marks of violence were seen, nor reported to be, on her body.
Sep 27, 2022By Rawle Toney The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6. At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson,...
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – In its editorial yesterday, the Stabroek News wrote the following words: “While more voices are needed,... more
Kaieteur News – The anti-PPP/C politics of race should not surprise anyone. It was predictable that those antagonistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]