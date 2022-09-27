Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Sophia resident remanded for unlawful possession of firearm, ammo

Sep 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Akeem Daniels, a miner of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was on Monday remanded to prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Remanded, Akeem Daniels

Daniels was arrested on September 22, at Gold Finger Landing, Cuyuni River in Region Seven. He was later charged with the offence of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition without licence.

On Monday, he appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. He pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him and was remanded to prison until October 13, 2022.

