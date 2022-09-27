Namilco renews sponsorship with RHTYSC U21 and 1st Division teams

– Foster unveils plans for youths at senior level

The National Milling Company of Guyana last week renewed their cricket sponsorship of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club during a simple presentation ceremony at the company’s Agricola Head Office.

Namilco’s support will cover sponsorship of the club for their under-21 and first division teams for the next twelve months.

RHTYSC Secretary, Hilbert Foster, stated that the company first sponsored the two teams in 2019 and over the last three years, both teams have excelled on and other the cricket field. The teams have won several major cricket tournaments including the Busta Champion of Champions, Stag Beer 50 overs, Elizabeth Styles under-21 and Ivan Madray 20/20 tournaments. Foster also informed Namilco management that the teams have produced several outstanding players including Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Jermey Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall, Sohail Mohamed and Ramzan Koobir who all played for Guyana or the West Indies over the last twelve months.

Junior and Kevin Sinclair played in the 2022 CPL tournament while Kevin and Pestano played for Guyana at the first class level. Anderson, a former West indies under-19 player was unlucky not to gain selection to the national senior team but gained selection to the West Indies Emerging Players Academy.

Foster disclosed that in 2022, the RHTYSC produced four players on the national under-19 female team, six on the national senior female, two on the national senior male, two in the CPL, two for the national under-15 male and three for the national under-19 male team. A hand injury prevented Matthew Pottaya, the opportunity to play for the national under-17 team.

Off the cricket field, the two teams together hosted over fifty personal development projects including the construction of two homes for friends of the club, annual cricket camp, annual summer camp, covid 19 hamper programme, scorebook programme, medical outreach, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, distribution of school bags and educational school grants.

The teams, over the last twelve months assisted dozens of youths with bicycles, cricket gears and electronic tablets as part of their ‘Say Yes to Sports and Education Programme’. Members of the teams will also be involved in promotional work for their sponsor during the upcoming Berbice Expo at the Albion Ground from the October 14.

Foster also disclosed that with some of the club’s most senior veterans passing the age of thirty five, a decision was made to invest in the younger players like Sandia, Pottaya, Rampersaud, Gopilall, Romesh Bharrat and Ramzan Koobir.

This was done despite the fact that it might affect performances on the field. The long serving club official stated that the immediate goal is not to win tournaments but to mould a powerful team for the future.

He stated that the RHTYSC, MS, has won over one hundred tournaments over the last thirty years but silverwares are not the main objectives, but rather producing a team for the future. Players like the Sinclairs, Anderson, Slyus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Eon Hooper and Clinton Pestano shall provide the leadership to the younger generation as part of the rebuilding process.

Both, Namilco Managing Director – Bert Sukhai and Financial Controller – Fitzroy McLeod, hailed the outstanding work of the RHTYSC and the way the two teams have represented the company brand. McLeod hailed Foster for his visionary leadership of the club and stated that Namilco was very pleased to be associated with a club that fulfills all of its commitments under the sponsorship. He also stated that he was very impressed with the teams winning ways and the amount of outstanding players they have been produced.

As part of the sponsorship, the company also handed over thirty pairs of coloured uniforms to the club along with a cheque to cover the cost of transportation, meals/snacks, balls, gears and practice sessions. Kelvon Anderson will captain the first division team while Jonathan Rampersaud will lead the under-21 team.