Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man wanted for $400M gold heist, turns self in

Sep 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Andray Duncan, called Junior, 27, of Lot 718 Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), another suspect in the $400 million gold heist on Monday morning turned himself over to the police in the company of his lawyer, Eusi Anderson.

Last Friday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued three wanted bulletins in relation to the gold heist. The bulletins were issued for Duncan; Damien Brummell, 51, of Lot 36 La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) or Lot 29 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and Mark Singh also known as ‘Poppy’, 22, of Lot 522 Herstelling, EBD.

So far, police have been able to capture two suspects. Two of them, both construction workers, were charged for the gold theft which took place between December 2021 and January 2022. They were identified as father and son, Bhaloonauth Seegobin, 49, called ‘Krishna’ and Satrohan Seegobin, 24, called ‘Richie’, both of Farm, EBD.

The men, according to police, were hired to do some repairs on a woman’s house at Mahaica, ECD and had allegedly found the stashed gold bars weighing some 1000 ounces and stole them. They were identified as suspects after they reportedly went on a shopping spree. Bhaloonauth pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded to prison but Satrohan admitted and was sent to jail for four years.

Police were also able to arrest a third suspect and recovered $6M in cash, two cars, a canter truck and some of the stolen gold bars.

As they continued their investigation, they managed to seize more cars and other items that were bought with cash from the sale of the stolen gold bars and were able to identify more suspects. Police also seized a washing machine, a gas stove, tea sets, two carpets, a seven-piece dining set, six boxes of tiles, one 12 amp skill saw, a wheelbarrow, a 25-inch television set, a spade and a music set. Among the seized vehicles are four fielder wagons – two black and two white; a blue canter truck and one white Axio motorcar.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

AAG anticipates large attendance at South American 10K on November 6

AAG anticipates large attendance at South American 10K on November 6

Sep 27, 2022

By Rawle Toney The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6. At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson,...
Read More
Namilco renews sponsorship with RHTYSC U21 and 1st Division teams

Namilco renews sponsorship with RHTYSC U21 and...

Sep 27, 2022

Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Sep 27, 2022

Hudson takes the blame!

Hudson takes the blame!

Sep 27, 2022

Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six Assessment Students

Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six...

Sep 27, 2022

Dozens turn out for beginners’ golf event

Dozens turn out for beginners’ golf event

Sep 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Bourgeois politics

    Kaieteur News – The anti-PPP/C politics of race should not surprise anyone. It was predictable that those antagonistic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]