Man wanted for $400M gold heist, turns self in

Kaieteur News – Andray Duncan, called Junior, 27, of Lot 718 Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), another suspect in the $400 million gold heist on Monday morning turned himself over to the police in the company of his lawyer, Eusi Anderson.

Last Friday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued three wanted bulletins in relation to the gold heist. The bulletins were issued for Duncan; Damien Brummell, 51, of Lot 36 La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) or Lot 29 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and Mark Singh also known as ‘Poppy’, 22, of Lot 522 Herstelling, EBD.

So far, police have been able to capture two suspects. Two of them, both construction workers, were charged for the gold theft which took place between December 2021 and January 2022. They were identified as father and son, Bhaloonauth Seegobin, 49, called ‘Krishna’ and Satrohan Seegobin, 24, called ‘Richie’, both of Farm, EBD.

The men, according to police, were hired to do some repairs on a woman’s house at Mahaica, ECD and had allegedly found the stashed gold bars weighing some 1000 ounces and stole them. They were identified as suspects after they reportedly went on a shopping spree. Bhaloonauth pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded to prison but Satrohan admitted and was sent to jail for four years.

Police were also able to arrest a third suspect and recovered $6M in cash, two cars, a canter truck and some of the stolen gold bars.

As they continued their investigation, they managed to seize more cars and other items that were bought with cash from the sale of the stolen gold bars and were able to identify more suspects. Police also seized a washing machine, a gas stove, tea sets, two carpets, a seven-piece dining set, six boxes of tiles, one 12 amp skill saw, a wheelbarrow, a 25-inch television set, a spade and a music set. Among the seized vehicles are four fielder wagons – two black and two white; a blue canter truck and one white Axio motorcar.