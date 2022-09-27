Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Sankar’s Auto Sales CEO Sasenarine Sankar and 25-year-old West Indies & Guyana Amazons Warrior Skipper Shimron Hetmyer yesterday signed an agreement making the cricketer the Valvoline Brand Ambassador.

Hetymer who has played 16 Tests, 47 ODIs, 50 T20Is and 154 T20 games for franchise leagues including the IPL and CPL, also presented an autographed bat to the Sankar family, owners of the Campbellville located business place.

The CEO speaking to a small gathering of customers, staff, media and fellow owners Mrs Radika Sankar (CFO) and their sons Managers Shiva Nayan and Navin, informed that Hetmyer is the first Brand Ambassador appointed.

“Today is a special day for us to have someone as famous as Hetmyer to be the face of one of our products. We have three main core values which are Hard work, Trust and Friendly Service and it great to have Hetmyer, who I am meeting for the first time and who seems to share those same values, as our Valvoline Brand Ambassador,” said the company’s CEO.

The company started in 1993 as a paint shop and over the years has expanded with the Valvoline Brand being first introduced in 2012.

Berbician Hetymer speaking on behalf of his agent and family thanked Sankar’s Auto Sales for choosing him. (Sean Devers)