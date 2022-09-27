Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2022 Sports
Sankar’s Auto Sales CEO Sasenarine Sankar and 25-year-old West Indies & Guyana Amazons Warrior Skipper Shimron Hetmyer yesterday signed an agreement making the cricketer the Valvoline Brand Ambassador.
Hetymer who has played 16 Tests, 47 ODIs, 50 T20Is and 154 T20 games for franchise leagues including the IPL and CPL, also presented an autographed bat to the Sankar family, owners of the Campbellville located business place.
The CEO speaking to a small gathering of customers, staff, media and fellow owners Mrs Radika Sankar (CFO) and their sons Managers Shiva Nayan and Navin, informed that Hetmyer is the first Brand Ambassador appointed.
“Today is a special day for us to have someone as famous as Hetmyer to be the face of one of our products. We have three main core values which are Hard work, Trust and Friendly Service and it great to have Hetmyer, who I am meeting for the first time and who seems to share those same values, as our Valvoline Brand Ambassador,” said the company’s CEO.
The company started in 1993 as a paint shop and over the years has expanded with the Valvoline Brand being first introduced in 2012.
Berbician Hetymer speaking on behalf of his agent and family thanked Sankar’s Auto Sales for choosing him. (Sean Devers)
Sep 27, 2022By Rawle Toney The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6. At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson,...
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – In its editorial yesterday, the Stabroek News wrote the following words: “While more voices are needed,... more
Kaieteur News – The anti-PPP/C politics of race should not surprise anyone. It was predictable that those antagonistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]