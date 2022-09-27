Dozens turn out for beginners’ golf event

Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2022 Sports
The Nexgen Golf ‘Just for Beginners’ Golf tournament, sponsored by Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street was held on Saturday with over 50 participants, many of whom had never played golf, taking part in a chipping and putting contest at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.
The competition was intense with three players having to go through four putting playoffs to determine the last winner of the magnificent hampers filled with dozens of products sold at Survival Supermarket.
The eventual outcome saw Nevada Dyal, Rupesh Singh, Dhanram Dyal IV, Ryan Brathwaite and Shaian Haniff carting off with the main prizes.
The Just for Beginners tournament is designed to allow new players to experience the game without having to worry about competing with experienced golfers and thereby giving a wider range of persons a chance to succeed and win prizes.
The next scheduled competition at the Scout Association Ground will be on Saturday, September 23 from 5-7 pm as players will compete for prizes from Vivaanta Spa.
For more information on how to participate, stop by the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue or call 645-0944.
Sep 27, 2022By Rawle Toney The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6. At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson,...
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Sep 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – In its editorial yesterday, the Stabroek News wrote the following words: “While more voices are needed,... more
Kaieteur News – The anti-PPP/C politics of race should not surprise anyone. It was predictable that those antagonistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]