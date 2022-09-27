Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six Assessment Students

Sep 27, 2022 Sports

The Georgetown base, Dominion Enterprise, honoured students who would have written the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for their outstanding performance.

Students of New Amsterdam, Berbice with their accolades.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the company has annually rewarded students who would have written the exams and distributed school supplies to students attending primary and secondary schools in West Ruimveldt, Sophia, Parika, De Willem, and New Amsterdam communities.

At a simple ceremony held at the company’s head office, the proprietor, who is a former national table tennis player, Dwayne Munroe, congratulated this year’s honourees and told them, “As you prepare to embark on your secondary education, it doesn’t matter whether you want to become a lawyer, doctor, astronaut, engineer, dancer or CEO, what matters is that you have all done well and you have proved that you have the ability and talent to become anyone you want to be.”

He also reminded them to accomplish great things, “you must dream as well as act and everything is possible when you believe in yourself.”

This year’s NGSA honourees received laptop computers, electronic tablets and monetary assistance.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

AAG anticipates large attendance at South American 10K on November 6

AAG anticipates large attendance at South American 10K on November 6

Sep 27, 2022

By Rawle Toney The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6. At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson,...
Read More
Namilco renews sponsorship with RHTYSC U21 and 1st Division teams

Namilco renews sponsorship with RHTYSC U21 and...

Sep 27, 2022

Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Hetymer signs as Valvoline Ambassador

Sep 27, 2022

Hudson takes the blame!

Hudson takes the blame!

Sep 27, 2022

Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six Assessment Students

Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six...

Sep 27, 2022

Dozens turn out for beginners’ golf event

Dozens turn out for beginners’ golf event

Sep 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Bourgeois politics

    Kaieteur News – The anti-PPP/C politics of race should not surprise anyone. It was predictable that those antagonistic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]