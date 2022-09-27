Dominion Enterprise honours National Grade Six Assessment Students

Latest update September 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2022 Sports
The Georgetown base, Dominion Enterprise, honoured students who would have written the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for their outstanding performance.
As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the company has annually rewarded students who would have written the exams and distributed school supplies to students attending primary and secondary schools in West Ruimveldt, Sophia, Parika, De Willem, and New Amsterdam communities.
At a simple ceremony held at the company’s head office, the proprietor, who is a former national table tennis player, Dwayne Munroe, congratulated this year’s honourees and told them, “As you prepare to embark on your secondary education, it doesn’t matter whether you want to become a lawyer, doctor, astronaut, engineer, dancer or CEO, what matters is that you have all done well and you have proved that you have the ability and talent to become anyone you want to be.”
He also reminded them to accomplish great things, “you must dream as well as act and everything is possible when you believe in yourself.”
This year’s NGSA honourees received laptop computers, electronic tablets and monetary assistance.
