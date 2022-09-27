De Private Sector want holiday!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Jus suh dry de private sector want a holiday fuh today because of de cricket. But dem nah know dat de stadium can only hold about 8,000 persons and dis country gat about 740,000 residents plus another 5,000 people come in de country fuh de cricket.

Is nat de traffic prablem mek dem want de holiday. Is de fact dat nuff people gan absent today from wuk. Dem workers can’t concentrate pon dem wuk knowing dat Guyana playing dis marning. Dem eyes gan be glued to de TV screen rather dan de desk; nuff people gan report sick and nuff people mind nah gan deh pon dem wuk.

But yuh don’t give holidays fuh dah reason. Carnival Monday and Tuesday is not holidays in Trinidad and Tobago, dem does be unofficial holidays. People doan wuk pon dem days.

So nah ask de govament fuh shut down de country just because ah cricket. If de private sector want it, dem can tell dem staff fuh stay home and watch de cricket. Dem can mek it wan unofficial holiday.

But dat is how de private sector does operate. It nah want give dem workers time off but it want govament fuh declare a holiday. And it claiming is because of de traffic.

It might as well ask fuh de rest ah de week be holiday because dem gat matches all dis week and Guyana might jus get to de final.

Talk half, leff half.