AAG anticipates large attendance at South American 10K on November 6

By Rawle Toney
The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to have one of the largest South American 10K on Sunday November 6.
At a press conference yesterday, AAG president, Aubrey Hudson, revealed that each South American country has indicated their willingness to participate.
Hudson said this year, they’re looking to up the ante, starting with the race route, which he said the AAG has adopted the World Athletics standard for organising the event.
“We’re coming straight from the Montrose/Happy Acre area, coming down straight on the northern carriageway to the roundabout, so we don’t have to deal with Kitty public road and the gas station…going into the roundabout and onto JB Singh Road and the only piece of stretch that we don’t have issue and into the national park for the finish,” Hudson explained.
He said the local organising committee took the decision to run against the flow of traffic to alleviate any incidents and encroaching from the public; to protect the athletes.
This year’s South American 10K, Hudson said, will cost the AAG US$60,000. He added that the AAG is banking on the support from corporate Guyana, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).
Hudson said Banks DIH Limited, through their usual support under the Rain Forest Water brand, have signalled their intention of once again being on-board.
This year, apart from the US$1,000 that will be up for grabs for the winners for the Male and Female categories, they will be draped with an 18-karat gold medal.
At last year’s event, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athletes, Marlon Nicholson and Sheama Tyrell won the Guyana leg of the South American 10K.
Nicholson crossed the line in a time of thirty-three minute, 27.80s (33:27.80s), finishing ahead of compatriots Winston Missigher (33:38.30) and Odwin Tudor (33:39.30).
Tyrell finished the race in 41:16.09s to defeat Aliyah Headley (45:33.00) and Assatta Eastman (48:29.02).
