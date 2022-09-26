Zeelandia record back-to-back wins

Kaieteur News – Zeelandia recorded consecutive victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Badri Prasad memorial T20 tournament resumed recently.

Zeelandia defeated Sans Souci by five wickets in the day’s first encounter at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Sans Souci were inserted and openers Wayne Osborne and Heera Sukram added 32 before Sukram was dismissed for 10. Their separation trigged a collapse and they were bowled out for 68 in 14 overs. Osborne top scored with 32 as Mohindra Jadookool claimed 3-31, Ricardo Adams 2-4 and Navishaul Pooran 2-7.

Zeelandia responded with 69-5 in 12 overs. Ajay Ghanham made 21 and Rabindra Jadookool supported with 19 as Sukram picked up 2-40.

In the other game, Zeelandia beat Noitgedacht by four wickets in the second match. Noitgedacht took first strike and made 98 all out in 18.1 overs.

Trivel Evans scored 27 with three sixes while Jaleel Browne got 13 as Navishaul Pooran picked up 3-28, Ricardo Adams bagged 3-32 and Jaspaul Gangaram claimed 2-3.

Zeelandia then replied with 99-6 in 13 overs as Pooran and Adams made 24 each with the former hitting three fours while Matthew Chung captured 3-25.