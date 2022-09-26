Trial continues today for minibus driver charged with killing Kitty youth

Kaieteur News – The trial into the stabbing death of 20-year-old Richard Noel, a fruit vendor of William Street, Kitty, continues today at the Demerara High Court.

Arraigned for the murder of Noel is 25-year-old Timothy McKenzie, a bus conductor formerly of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown. McKenzie is being tried before Justice Sandil Kissoon and representing the State in this matter is Prosecutor Muntaz Ali, while the accused is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Edrianna Stephen and Ronald Daniels.

A mixed 12- member jury was empanelled for the trial, and at the last hearing several witnesses were called to testify. Those witnesses include the ones who did the identification parade, family members who buried Noel and the ones that witnessed the post-mortem examination.

McKenzie had denied the charge which stated that on June 4, 2018, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, he murdered Noel. The deceased and the accused were known to each other and the year prior to Noel’s death the two had a misunderstanding after McKenzie reportedly assaulted Noel’s sister.

According to reports, the murder allegedly stemmed from the old grievance between McKenzie and Noel. On the day in question, around 13:15hours, McKenzie had allegedly approached Noel in the vicinity of Cornhill Street, Georgetown, in the company of another and they had a confrontation. This reportedly led to Noel being stabbed twice to the chest. Noel fell to the ground and he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.