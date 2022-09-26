Social experiment doan wuk in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Dem boys stop watching Tik Tok. It does put dem boys in wan embarrassing situation.

Dem boys use to like watch dem video pon Tik Tok, where de fella stand up outside de supermarket and when dem shoppers come out he does ask dem fuh something fuh eat or drink. And if somebody kind enough to give he something, he does pay fuh all dem groceries. Is a social experiment to see how kind people can be.

Well dem boys decide fuh try it out in Guyana. Dem stand up outside a popular supermarket and when a lady come out with she bags, dem boys ask she fuh something fuh drink. Is one buse out dem boys get. De lady cuss dem boys and tell dem dat is rum dem want fuh drink.

De second person wah come out, dem boys ask dem fuh something fuh eat. Is another buse out tek place. De shopper tell dem boys fuh go and look fuh wuk. She tell dem boys dem too damn lazy and dem too young to be begging. Suh dem boys call off de experiment because instead of help dem boys getting abuse.

But a strange thing happen. Dem boys was shopping one day and when dem leff de supermarket, dere was a man outside. He stop dem boys and ask fuh something fuh drink. Dem boys feel happy and start to give he some soda dem did buy. De man seh thanks and dem boys stand up deh, like a fool, waiting fuh de man fuh pay fuh de groceries.

Talk half, leff half.