On that national togetherness challenge….

Dear Editor,

Sometimes I can get frustrated and dejected about the lack of national unity in Guyana and say “what’s the use, they don’t want it, let’s go our separate ways”.

But when I read Kaieteur News Editorial “The National togetherness challenge” (KN, 25th September 2022) it restores my hope in a united Guyanese Society.

The Editorial makes the point that Guyanese are not united at this moment in time. And, this disunity stems from our politics (that is, which of the two main political parties we support).

Once we get over that we can have differing opinions without the acrimonious relationship then we will come to understand that we are simply ordinary people trying to better ourselves.

Let us take hope and remember that the USA was not always a united country- they fought a bitter civil war.

We can move past our differences. It is not about putting country first-it is not about putting political party first rather it is about putting people first.

So, the main political Opposition says we need house-to-house registration to have a clean voter’s list. I don’t agree or disagree with the position, but have the PPP/C Government actually considered the proposal or just shunted it aside because it came from the Opposition?

What about the Government ‘One Guyana’ attempt at social cohesion? Has the APNU considered it or just shunted it aside because it came from the PPP/C?

Both of these things point to a continued lack of TRUST in between the PPP and PNC.

We now have a common cause to be united in. That is the lopsided oil contract. One man is saying “No Renegotiation” so there is no Renegotiation. If he says “Everyone jump off a cliff” are Guyanese going to jump off a cliff?

We need to start seeing each other as potential friends as opposed to suspected enemies.

Yours Faithfully,

Sean Ori