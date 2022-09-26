Hurly’s unbeaten ton powers Melbourne semis

– CCCAT T20 League

Kaieteur News – On the back of 106 from former West Indies batter Rayan Hurly, Melbourne beat Redemption Cricket Club by seven wickets yesterday in their final preliminary game at the Keel Top ground in Toronto, Canada, to qualify for the semi-finals of the Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto T20 tournament.

Redemption won the toss in cloudy and cold conditions to make 165-7 in 20 overs as Bartholomew Shawn top scored with 39, Micheal Brown supported with an unbeaten 28, Jeffery Woolcock made 26, Royston Grandon scored 26 and Atiba Albert hit two sixes in his score of 20.

Guyanese Kevin George took 3-14 from 4 overs while there was a wicket each for Powell Wayne, Esmatallah Khan and Dharmendra Lildhar

Melbourne, the defending 40-overs champions, in reply reached 167-3 in 17 overs as Bajan Hurley, who played nine ODIs for the West Indies, made an unbeaten 106 not out from 58 balls that was decorated with 10 fours and two sixes while Sean Wright supported with 29.

Bowling for Redemption Atiba Albert, Woolcock and Chrishna Graham took a wicket each. (Sean Devers)