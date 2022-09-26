Latest update September 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

DeNobrega retains Boys U-12 title

Sep 26, 2022 Sports

Rebel Junior Tennis Championships…

Nathan DeNobrega (left) defeated Elwyn Levius to win the Boys U-12 title

Kaieteur News – The talented Nathan DeNobrega retained this year’s Boys Under-12 title after a successful tournament defence. DeNobrega was billed to face the number 2 seed, Elwyn Levius, and emerged victorious 4 – 1, 4 – 0.

The fast improving pre-teen lost the first game of the match with some shaky ground strokes but rebounded by snatching eight consecutive games to win his third straight Rebel Junior U12 title.

The Diamond Secondary School student is also a three-time U-12 Sheltez Champion.

Other Results:

Boys U14

Navindra Arjune defeated Aakesh Panday – 4 – 0, 5 – 4, (11 – 9)

Navindra Arjune defeated Akil Semple – 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Andrew Parkinson defeated Gabriel Felix – (Walkover)

Elwyn Levius defeated Akil Semple – (Walkover)

Nathan DeNobrega defeated Gabriel Felix – (Walkover)

Girls U14

Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Christin Richmond – 4 – 0, 4 – 0

Boys U18

Navindra Arjune defeated Andrew Parkinson – 6 – 0, 6 – 0

Boys Doubles

G. Scotland & N. DeNobrega defeated S. Murray & N. Arjune – 6 – 2, 6 – 3

Girls Doubles

P. Kalekeyzi & R. Jordan defeated E.Tucker – M.Maikoo – (Walkover)

