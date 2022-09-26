DeNobrega retains Boys U-12 title

Latest update September 26th, 2022 1:24 AM
Sep 26, 2022 Sports
Rebel Junior Tennis Championships…
Kaieteur News – The talented Nathan DeNobrega retained this year’s Boys Under-12 title after a successful tournament defence. DeNobrega was billed to face the number 2 seed, Elwyn Levius, and emerged victorious 4 – 1, 4 – 0.
The fast improving pre-teen lost the first game of the match with some shaky ground strokes but rebounded by snatching eight consecutive games to win his third straight Rebel Junior U12 title.
The Diamond Secondary School student is also a three-time U-12 Sheltez Champion.
Other Results:
Boys U14
Navindra Arjune defeated Aakesh Panday – 4 – 0, 5 – 4, (11 – 9)
Navindra Arjune defeated Akil Semple – 4 – 0, 4 – 0
Andrew Parkinson defeated Gabriel Felix – (Walkover)
Elwyn Levius defeated Akil Semple – (Walkover)
Nathan DeNobrega defeated Gabriel Felix – (Walkover)
Girls U14
Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Christin Richmond – 4 – 0, 4 – 0
Boys U18
Navindra Arjune defeated Andrew Parkinson – 6 – 0, 6 – 0
Boys Doubles
G. Scotland & N. DeNobrega defeated S. Murray & N. Arjune – 6 – 2, 6 – 3
Girls Doubles
P. Kalekeyzi & R. Jordan defeated E.Tucker – M.Maikoo – (Walkover)
