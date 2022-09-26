CARICOM and IOM meet to consider integrated regional migration policy

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) last week concluded a meeting of regional stakeholders to discuss the integration of a Regional Migration Policy, as mandated by the CARICOM Heads of Government.

The Caribbean Regional Approach to Migration Policy meeting brought together representatives from five Community Institutions in Saint Michael, Barbados, to focus on ways that migration dynamics, migrants, and related cross-cutting issues influence the work of the Institutions, CARICOM said in a Press Release. Present at the two-day meeting were representatives from the CARICOM Secretariat, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA),Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Chair of the CARICOM Standing Committee of Chiefs of Immigration, Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS), CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Unit, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Various United Nations agencies also attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, representing the Government of Barbados, Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, noted that the meeting was timely as several countries in the Caribbean are critically examining matters of migration. He explained that the region’s approach to these matters have evolved as managed migration has become a component of national development strategies.

“The focus can no longer be solely inward,” shared the Home Affairs Minister, “but must address planning for successful outward migration as well.” He added that discussions on managed migration in CARICOM must attend to the matter of supporting each Member State’s developmental priorities to realise the full potential of CSME.

“A frank discussion of how managed migration can support those economies whose growth rate is exponential must be held in the region,” said Hon. Wilfred. He opined that the region requires the development of a harmonised approach to national data management, collection and sharing needs to inform the appropriate implementation of CSME.

According to IOM Regional Director for Central America, North America and the Caribbean, Michele Klein-Solomon, the meeting covered three integral aspects of integrating migration policy into the Region’s governance structure. These aspects include constituting a multidisciplinary steering committee on migration policy; developing terms of reference for a feasibility study on the establishment of a CARICOM migration research network; and identifying priorities and steps to conduct a study on migration trends within the region, thus providing a baseline for the development of a regional migration policy.

“Today’s meeting is an opportunity for us to collaborate on developing the necessary steps to further the objectives of CARICOM, and its member states toward for regional integration in the area of migration,” explained Klein-Solomon. The IOM official added that the meeting will foster cooperation among CARICOM agencies to support Member States in the fulfilment of the objectives Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, Director of CARICOM IMPACS, Tonya Ayow highlighted the need to have inclusive and constructive dialogues such as these to result in a comprehensive migration strategy which has the input of all Member States, CARICOM Institutions and non-government organisations.

Following the meeting, a final report will be developed to present to CARICOM on the steps the Secretariat and its Institutions could take towards the preparation for a Regional Migration Policy initiative. Additionally, at the gathering, IOM and CDEMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen ties between the organisations to address matters related to human mobility in the context of natural hazards response, and adverse effects of climate change. The meeting was supported by IOM’s Western Hemisphere Program, funded by the United States Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.