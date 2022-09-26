Amazon Warriors power to fourth consecutive victory

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

With both teams assured of a spot in the Qualifiers, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) maintained their unbeaten record on home soil when they handed Barbados Royals their second defeat of the tournament as the preliminary round of the 10th Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) ended at Providence last night.

The tournament leaders were dismissed for 125 in 17.3 overs despite a fighting 39-ball 42 from Jason Holder which included a four and three sixes and a much welcomed score of 20 from Azam Khan.

Romario Shepherd (3-14), Odean Smith (2-42) and Keemo Paul (2-9) were the main wicket-takers for the Warriors, who reached 126-5 in 14.3 to win by five wickets.

When the Warriors began the chase, Chanderpaul Hemraj (0) was removed by Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope (16) was LBW to Holder at 18-2.

Shakib al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined forces and after 10 overs and propelled Warriors to 94-2 as Shakib got to his fifty from 27 balls. He laced that innings with five fours and three sixes.

Shakib was dismissed for 53 from 30 balls as McCoy broke the 79-run stand while Skipper Shimron Hetymer hit 10 from four balls with two fours before he was LBW to Mujeeb Ur Rahman on his fifth delivery with 19 runs to win from 8.1 overs.

Gurbaz, who took 25 balls for his 22, was caught behind trying to play a ramp shot with two runs to win.

Paul, who hit a four and six in his unbeaten 12 and Shepherd (0) were at the crease when McCoy ended the contest with a wide.

Earlier, Mayers fell to Shepherd for a first ball duck before Paul removed Rahkeem Cornwall (2) and Harry Tector (5) as Royals slipped to 8 – 3 after two overs, much to the delight of another capacity crowd which included WBL World Champion, Stephan DaSilva and President Irfaan Ali.

Khan and Holder repaired the damage with a 51-run stand before the burly Khan was run out whileN ajibullah Zadran was bowled by Smith for duck at 60-5 in 10.5 overs.

Devon Thomas (6) pulled Smith to deep backward square at 77-6 before their pillar of defense, Holder, hit Tahir for six then was removed the next ball at BR slipped to 83-7.

Shepherd soon removed Joshua Bishop (0) and Obed McCoy (10) but Mujeeb Ur Rahman (15) and Ramon Simmonds (13) added 28 before Mujeeb hit Shakib to deep mid-wicket to end the innings.

The Warriors will play the Royals tomorrow at 10:00 hrs in the first qualifer before Jamaica Tallawahs oppose St Lucia Kings in the night game from 19:00 hrs.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning’s game between Kings and Tallawahs was washed as both teams claimed a point each to take them to nine points apiece.