GDF paratrooper crash-lands into stadium seats

– was rehearsing for CPL finals

Kaieteur News – A Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Timeon McPherson, was on Friday seriously injured after a rehearsal jump for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket finals went wrong at the Providence National Stadium on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The Sergeant had reportedly crash-landed into some seats located in the ‘Green stand’.

According to a statement sent out by GDF, McPherson sustained injuries to his chest and abdomen. He is presently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The GDF described him as a seasoned parachute jumper and has been with the army since 2012. Throughout his career, he has 27 free fall jumps and over 50 static line jumps but on Friday an accident occurred.

He and other paratroopers were rehearsing for the upcoming CPL finals to be held at the Providence National Stadium when he crash-landed into one stands at high speed. The moment was captured in a cell phone recorded video. As he got lower, the person recording the video soon realised that he was not going to land in the outfield and started shouting “Oh my God! Oh my God!” The impact in landing could be heard in the video and person on the field could be seen scurrying to assist the soldier.

GDF has since related that the injured McPherson is presently being treated by a team of highly trained specialists and is currently under observation. Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Officers of the 3 1 Special Forces Squadron, Force Medical Officer (FMO) and the Force Sergeant Major (FSM), have paid him a visit and assured his mother, that GDF will ensure that he receives the best care possible. So far, according to the medical reports, McPherson is recovering favourably.