Simple tips for healthy living

==Health Facts==

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Eating healthy, drinking adequate water as well as getting enough exercise and rest plays an important role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This week, let’s look at some simple tips for healthy living discussed on the Your Health Matters programme hosted on Kaieteur Radio ahead of Caribbean Wellness Week which was observed earlier this month.

On the health programme, the Director of Primary Healthcare Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton shared some valuable tips that people can adhere to lead long healthy lives.

For example, Dr. Hamilton stressed that to maintain a healthy diet, a person must learn to ensure their food consists of “portions” of the essential nutrients.

“You need to make sure you have adequate fruits and vegetables. You need to make sure that you have your starch [carbohydrates] and proteins because these are sources of energy but you don’t need them in excess, it should be taken in portions. To do this, there are portion plates that you can use to watch your intake of each food group.”

The doctor warned of excess intake of any one of the food groups can lead to an imbalance in the diet, malnutrition, and other health complications. She noted too that if a person is not getting enough of any of the essential food groups in the diet, he/she can add supplements to the diet. She pointed to several dietary supplement pills that can be taken to boost your intake.

No diet is complete without proper hydration, so the health professional recommends drinking at least eight glasses of water per day. She noted that eight glasses can be equivalent to at least four to five of the regular-size water bottles that is sold at shops and supermarkets everywhere.

She noted that, “Drinking enough water is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Water is important for hydration and the functions of the bodily organs. Your body cannot work without water. What we recommend is that you always carry a water bottle with you. You can have it in the car or handbags but make sure that you always have that container to refill and stay hydrated.”

“Even if you do not like to drink the plain water, you can add fruits, mint, or ginger to add a flavour and make it more appetising, just to make sure you are drinking enough water.”

As it relates to exercise, Dr. Hamilton noted that physical activity is a must. She explained that even if your schedule does not allow you to set aside time for exercise, you can still get your steps in.”

She stressed that exercise must be added to the routine since a person can burn unwanted calories which helps the organs to function and give the body a chance to inhale cleaner air and build strength in the muscular system.

“We recommend that you exercise at least 40 minutes per week, and you don’t have to do it all at once. You can look for ways to include exercise in your schedule. Walking, for example, is a simple way to ensure that you can keep fit.”

She said, “Even if you drive, you should look for occasions where you park your vehicle and walk to the market or to the grocery store. I know some companies have made it a point to allow the staff to have some physical activity so instead of letting everyone have a printer at their disposal, the office has one printer which is to make sure persons in that workspace have to get up and go to the printer which is one way of making sure they get their steps in…”

“Exercise does not have to be in a structured manner but it can be intentional. Put on some music and dance while you are cooking that can count as exercise.”

Dr. Hamilton stressed, however, that since every individual has their own makeup and physical limitations, they can seek professional advice on to add exercise to their routine.

She explained, “For example, if a person is not mobile or has a particular condition that limits their physical activity, they may need to seek counselling from a professional on how to add exercise to their routine. In the meantime, breathing exercises and meditation are always recommended no matter what physical condition you are in.”

Further, Dr. Hamilton said that the body cannot function at its best without adequate rest. She asserted that rest is vital for the overall mental health of a person, their increased concentration and memory, healthier immune system, reduced stress, improved mood, and even a better metabolism.

“Eight hours of sleep is recommended; some people have reduced it to six hours but rest is important because at the end of the day, our body needs to repair and reset. If you don’t rest, you will lose focus during the day and have situations where you can complicate your immune system. So for anyone, enough rest is required,” she added.