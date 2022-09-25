One killed, two wounded in Sand Hill Landing shooting

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Seven are currently investigating the murder of Ray Narine of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast who was fatally shot on Thursday night at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The police in a report stated that the incident, which claimed the life of the 22-year-old miner, also left his twin brother, Ron Narine, and another man, Rakesh Chunilall, 30, of Banana Land, Berbice injured.

According to police, when ranks arrived at the scene on Friday around noon, Ray’s motionless body was seen covered with several tree branches at a corner of the main access road. The body was clad in a grey jersey and black and white trouser, and upon examination, two suspected gunshot wounds to the chest area were seen, along with one-inch lacerations to the abdomen and shoulder, and a two-inch laceration to the right arm.

Also one suspected exit wound was observed on the right side of the back and one suspected warhead was also recovered in close proximity of the victim which appeared to be a .32 (calibre) ammunition.

Ranks were informed that the fatal shooting between 23:30hrs and midnight involved a man and his son who hail from Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara.

Police said based on information received, the brothers operate a dredge in the Sand Hill backdam area.

Ron told police on Friday that on the night of the incident, he and Ray left their four-inch mining operation and went to Sand Hill Landing and while sitting on the front step of Shanaz Allicock’s shop, a Honda XR motorcycle rode up from a western direction with both suspects.

Ron further related to investigators that he recognised the pillion rider because he had an altercation with him on September 17, last, in which he (Ron) had relieved the suspect of a firearm and ammunition which were later handed over to police.

The young man recalled that the suspects dismounted the motorcycle and hurriedly walked towards their direction with what appeared to be handguns and started to discharge several rounds in their direction.

As a result, he said both he and his brother ran in a western direction and while running, the suspects were still discharging rounds in their direction.

The young man told police that while trying to evade the suspect, he saw his brother collapse on the roadway as he continued running and he sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm. He said that he sought refuge in some bushes where he remained for about two hours after which he returned to the landing.

When he arrived at the landing, he said that he found his brother lying motionless on the road with what appeared to be blood on him. By then, the suspects had already escaped in an unknown direction.

While conducting their investigation on Friday, police reported that an eyewitness, Rakesh Chunilall, told them that before the shootout occurred, he was a customer at another shop next to the area where the brothers were seated.

Chunilall related to investigators that on the night of the incident, he was at the ‘Momo Shop’ when he saw the two suspects passed him on a motorcycle and they parked in a dark area. Thereafter, he saw when they walked towards the two brothers who were sitting at the nearby shop.

According to Chunilall, he saw when the suspects pointed what appear to be handguns towards them, and he began hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots.

On hearing that, Chunilall said that he, and the others who were at the shop, began running away, and during that process, he felt a burning pain in his lower abdomen. He fell to the ground and became unconscious.

An injured Chunilall was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by the doctor who observed a single suspected gunshot wound to his lower stomach, which exited through his lower back.

He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent an emergency surgery and is now a patient in recovery. His condition is regarded as serious but stable.

Meanwhile, Ray’s body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead officially and later taken to the hospital’s mortuary to await a post mortem examination.

While the matter is still being investigated, police are searching currently for the two suspects.