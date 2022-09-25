Not in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Prezzie went to de UN and tell de world how world food prices increase by 65 percent. De same UN telling de world how food prices decline fuh de fifth consecutive month. And dem claim dat dis year it only raise by 8 percent. But not in Guyana! De mo de prices fall internationally, de higher it raising in Guyana. De world going in one direction and Guyana going in de next.

In America, de price of petrol also falling. It been deh in slow fall fuh de past 3 months. At wan stage, it was as high as US$5 per gallon. But it now fall to around US$3.68 per gallon. In Guyana, de price stickle at G$269 and G$279 per litre. Prices falling everywhere. But not in Guyana!

People complaining how dem nah gat wuk. When yuh gat a large reserve army of unemployed persons de prices of labour does fall because people does be so desperate fuh wuk, dem does accept less dan normal. Dis is wat does happen in de rest of de world. But not in Guyana!

De more unemployment yuh gat, de higher money dem workers want. Dem carpenter and labourers now nah wukking fuh less dan G$12,000 and G$10,000 per day, respectively. So if yuh planning fuh do lil construction, yuh better start looking fuh dem Cubans and Venezuelans. Dem gan tek half of wah we Guyanese work men want. And dem gan wuk faster and better dan dem wah calling hefty wages.

But dat is Guyana fuh you. De world going one way; and Guyana going de odder.

Talk half, leff half.