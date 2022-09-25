Latest update September 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Prezzie went to de UN and tell de world how world food prices increase by 65 percent. De same UN telling de world how food prices decline fuh de fifth consecutive month. And dem claim dat dis year it only raise by 8 percent. But not in Guyana! De mo de prices fall internationally, de higher it raising in Guyana. De world going in one direction and Guyana going in de next.
In America, de price of petrol also falling. It been deh in slow fall fuh de past 3 months. At wan stage, it was as high as US$5 per gallon. But it now fall to around US$3.68 per gallon. In Guyana, de price stickle at G$269 and G$279 per litre. Prices falling everywhere. But not in Guyana!
People complaining how dem nah gat wuk. When yuh gat a large reserve army of unemployed persons de prices of labour does fall because people does be so desperate fuh wuk, dem does accept less dan normal. Dis is wat does happen in de rest of de world. But not in Guyana!
De more unemployment yuh gat, de higher money dem workers want. Dem carpenter and labourers now nah wukking fuh less dan G$12,000 and G$10,000 per day, respectively. So if yuh planning fuh do lil construction, yuh better start looking fuh dem Cubans and Venezuelans. Dem gan tek half of wah we Guyanese work men want. And dem gan wuk faster and better dan dem wah calling hefty wages.
But dat is Guyana fuh you. De world going one way; and Guyana going de odder.
Talk half, leff half.
Sep 25, 2022(Cricinfo) – Bangladesh and Ireland have booked their places at the next women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in South Africa early next year. In the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament...
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – This columnist as a trained social scientist who studied history, philosophy and international relations... more
Kaieteur News – The President needs to muzzle his Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The Vice President has been making... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]