Man killed while hustling for gold alone

Latest update September 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a miner was killed in an old gold mining pit at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven, after one of its walls collapsed on him. The man identified as Omar Oselmo, 37, of Kamwata, North West District (NWD), Region One, had reportedly returned to the old pit on his own just to make a late afternoon hustle but ended-up losing his life instead.
According to police, Oselmo met his demise around 18:00hrs. He was at the time working with a local mining company in the area and work had finished for the day. The man’s co-workers had all headed to camp, but Oselmo, a family man, decided to pick up his batel (a metal-pan like tool, used in panning for gold), and returned to the work ground just to hustle for a few grams of gold.
He reportedly went into an old gold pit located close to the one that the company is presently mining.
A few minutes later, his co-workers heard him screaming and then suddenly, there was silence. When they rushed to the work ground to see what was wrong, Oselmo was not seen. However, his co-workers noticed that one of the walls of the mining pits had collapsed and suspected that he might have been buried alive.
They began to dig through the sandy soil, and as suspected, they found Oselmo’s motionless body which they removed. The police were notified. Bartica police have since taken custody of the body and an investigation was launched.
Sep 25, 2022(Cricinfo) – Bangladesh and Ireland have booked their places at the next women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in South Africa early next year. In the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament...
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Sep 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – This columnist as a trained social scientist who studied history, philosophy and international relations... more
Kaieteur News – The President needs to muzzle his Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The Vice President has been making... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]